Authorities in Sweden Arrest Brother of Massachusetts Arsonist Who Targeted Chabad Centers

Authorities in Sweden on Wednesday arrested a man accused of obstructing an investigation into a string of arsons at three Chabad centers and a Jewish-owned business in Massachusetts.

Captured by the Swedish Security Service in Stockholm, where he awaits extradition to the US, 35-year-old Alexander Giannakakis was in March 2020 federally indicted in Boston for lying to the FBI about whether his younger brother — the man suspected of setting the fires — kept any property in a storage unit.

After initially leading authorities to a storage unit leased by their parents, Giannakakis declined to tell investigators about a second unit, where the sibling stored a passport, box, bottle of cyanide, and Nazi paraphernalia.

Giannakakis later returned to the second unit to collect his brother’s items before absconding to Sweden, where he had previously travelled to hide his brother’s documents and electronic devices.

The charges facing Giannakakis include document tampering and “concealing and covering up a material fact in a matter involving domestic terrorism by trick, scheme, and device.” His brother, who became comatose after being hospitalized in November 2019, is deceased.

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division Joseph R. Bonavolonta thanked Swedish authorities on Wednesday for help in bringing Giannakakis to justice.

“On behalf of FBI Boston’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, I’d like to thank the Swedish Security Service for their assistance in helping us bring justice to the citizens who have been victimized,” he said in a statement. “The FBI’s strong relationship and close coordination with them was critical to the success of this investigation.”

“Today’s arrest was in Stockholm came about as a result of a close partnership with our state, local, federal, and international law enforcement partners — specifically our Swedish counterparts,” US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins commented. “International cooperation is critical to our efforts to get justice and accountability for our victims here in Massachusetts.”

The May 2019 attacks on Chabad Centers and a Jewish-owned business in the Boston area unsettled the local Jewish community.

The first, at Chabad of Arlington, where Rabbi Avi Bukiet lives with his wife Luna and their children, was discovered when the couple smelled smoke. Another fire was set on the property just days later.

“I ran out and saw that someone had started another fire,” Luna Bukiet told Lubavitch.com at the time.

The Chabad of Needham, Massachusetts was also targeted, prompting Director Chanie Krinsky to evacuate the building and, she told Lubavitch.com, immediately call police.

“Our message is and will be always be open doors,” Rabbi Bukiet told WBUR after a vigil. “We are opening our doors to everyone — anyone who wants to study, anyone who wants to learn, anyone who wants to have a little piece of spiritualist, Judaism in your life. We will be there for you.”