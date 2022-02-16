Israeli Woman Becomes First Druze Athlete to Set National Track Record

JNS.org – Karawan Halabi, 27, on Tuesday became the first Druze athlete to set an Israeli track and field record, finishing Israel’s 1,000-meter race in 2:43:99 minutes.

The previous record belonged to Edna Lankri, whose time of 2:46.03 minutes had stood for 25 years.

Halabi first made history in 2019 as the first Druze athlete to win a national track-and-field championship, placing first in the 0.45-kilometer 58th annual Israel Open Field Racing Championship.

A native of Daliat el-Carmel, Halabi is a biomedical engineering student at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa.