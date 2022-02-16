The Real Ethnic Cleansing in Sheikh Jarrah That Has Been Struck From Media Reports

Major international news outlets have become somewhat fixated on Sheikh Jarrah/Shimon HaTzadik, covering the minutiae of every new development, after tensions stemming from a property dispute in the neighborhood were cited as a catalyst for the May 2021 conflict between Israel and Hamas (see here, here, and here, for example).

Yet, such reporting has often glossed over several salient facts.

An HonestReporting feature published in January revealed that Reuters, AFP, and the AP — wire services whose stories reach more than a billion people every day — had failed to include crucial information pertaining to Sheikh Jarrah/Shimon HaTzadik.

Specifically, the demolished structures they reported on were used to run a business that had been illegally built on the land, and the demolition order had been given after years of negotiations between authorities and the family. In addition, these outlets neglected to mention that under a years-old plan, the site had been earmarked for the construction of a special-needs school for Arab residents.

The crucial point that had been absent in reports is that Israeli courts had previously ruled that the home, business, as well as two storage units, had been built illegally on publicly owned land.

As a result of this selective reporting, the story of Sheikh Jarrah/Shimon HaTzadik has been repeatedly framed as that of helpless Palestinians being victimized by Israeli authorities, who are engaged in a campaign to drive people out of their homes.

This grossly oversimplified depiction of events taking place in eastern Jerusalem pervades, despite these important aspects of the Sheikh Jarrah/Shimon HaTzadik story being regularly emphasized in the local press (see here, here, and here). Furthermore, significant portions of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood’s history have been essentially struck from the mainstream media’s narrative.

Violence broke out in Israel following the passage in 1947 of UN General Assembly Resolution 181. Known as the partition plan, the resolution called for the breakup of British Mandatory Palestine into three territories: an internationally-controlled area for Jerusalem and its holy sites, a territory for a future Palestinian state, and another for a future Jewish state. Each territory contained a mix of Arab and Jewish communities, and were shaped into lobes connected by narrow necks.

Despite drawbacks — like the separation of the holy city of Jerusalem from both communities, the mixed demographics, and the unconventional borders — Jewish authorities accepted the UN partition proposal.

Located near the boundary between what was to be a future Arab state and a future internationalized Jerusalem, as well as being strategically located on a road connecting Jewish Jerusalem to its Mount Scopus enclave, Sheikh Jarrah was one of the many communities caught in the bloodshed that followed the Arab rejection of the partition plan.

On April 13, 1948, the neighborhood became the site of a massacre, after a medical convoy of armored ambulances and trucks departed Jewish Jerusalem carrying doctors, nurses, students, patients, guards, and faculty members. Headed to Mount Scopus, the convoy aimed to deliver crucial emergency relief to the Hadassah Hospital and Hebrew University that had been under siege by Arab fighters.

At 9:30 in the morning, vehicles marked with a “red shield,” to signal neutrality, hit a landmine while passing Sheikh Jarrah. Arab irregular forces immediately emerged from the surroundings and opened fire on the group. While five of the vehicles in the convoy were able to retreat to safety, everyone else was stranded — forced to repel the ambush with the few weapons they had on them.

Although British reinforcements were only minutes away, it took seven hours for backup to arrive. As a result, 78 Jews — of them, 23 women and one British officer — perished in the time it took British forces to respond to what would eventually be remembered in Israeli history as the Hadassah Medical Convoy Massacre.

The episode, which is referred to in some Arabic publications as the “battle of Sheikh Jarrah,” took place at a time when communities in the area were relatively mixed. The historical record reveals the centrality of Sheikh Jarrah/Shimon HaTzadik to both the Jewish and Arab communities.

Survivors of the Hadassah Medical Convoy Massacre have spoken of the trauma to the Jewish community that followed the bloody events in eastern Jerusalem; of having childhood friends move away because they had lost a parent in the convoy, and of the rise in Arab-on-Jewish violence that made coexistence impossible.

Ultimately, the convoy ambush in Sheikh Jarrah proved to be a strategic turning point for Arab forces. A few weeks later, they succeeded in cutting Mount Scopus off from Jewish Jerusalem by seizing the road on which the massacre had occurred. After 700 Jewish doctors, medical students, and patients were evacuated in response to this turn of events, the historic Hadassah Hospital was abandoned. The role of Sheikh Jarrah in ensuring a victory for the Arabs bent on the nascent Jewish state’s destruction had proven to be essential.

Despite the current events in Sheikh Jarrah being portrayed almost exclusively by the media as a Palestinian enclave facing threats from a belligerent Israel, the Hadassah Convoy Massacre indicates that the dearth of Jews in the neighborhood is a relatively recent development, and was the result of a successful campaign by Arabs to drive Jews out of the area.

The omission of this context from the coverage of reports coming out of Sheikh Jarrah/Shimon HaTzadik helps perpetuate the notion that the situation in the neighborhood has always been as it is today — that of interloping Jews moving into an area to which they have never had any historical connection.

Such revisionism enables Reuters, AFP, the AP, and other news organizations to frame Israel as embarking on a campaign of conquest. It is journalism that serves to deny individuals around the world of knowledge about the complicated story of Sheikh Jarrah/Shimon HaTzadik, a place where Jews and Arabs once lived side-by-side until the violent rejectionism of Jewish self-determination culminated in the recent events.

Charles Bybelezer is the managing director of HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared — and whose staff worked together on this report.