Canadian Jewish MP Slams Prime Minister Trudeau for Implying She Supports ‘People Who Wave Swastikas’

A Jewish member of the Canadian House of Commons and one of the country’s top Jewish organizations expressed strong objections to comments by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau implying that the Jewish lawmaker supports people who use Nazi imagery.

The incident occurred during a Wednesday exchange over the ongoing truckers protest on the US-Canadian border and Trudeau’s recent invocation of an emergency powers law in order to deal with the crisis, the CBC public broadcaster reported.

Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman, who is Jewish and a descendant of Holocaust survivors, said in parliament that Trudeau “fans the flame of an unjustified national emergency.”

“When did the prime minister lose his way?” she asked.

“Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas,” Trudeau replied. “They can stand with people who wave the Confederate flag. We will choose to stand with Canadians who deserve to be able to get to their jobs, to be able to get their lives back. These illegal protests need to stop, and they will.”

Lantsman slammed Trudeau’s comments, calling them “unbecoming as a prime minister.”

“The only time I’ve ever been made to feel singled out and less in our parliament was by the prime minister of Canada,” the Toronto Sun reported her saying. “His words are dangerous and disgraceful.”

Conservative MP Dane Lloyd called on Trudeau to retract his comments, but the prime minister did not.

While the protests on the border are primarily concerned with opposition to vaccine mandates, far-right individuals and organizations have taken part in them, occasionally displaying white supremacist and neo-Nazi symbols.

Michael Mostyn, the CEO of B’nai Brith Canada, said his organization “unequivocally condemns any display of swastikas. We also believe it is not acceptable to respond to a Jewish MP’s question in the House of Commons with a comment that can be perceived by Canadians as suggesting her support.”