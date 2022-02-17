Thursday, February 17th | 16 Adar I 5782

February 17, 2022 9:04 am
0

IAEA Helping Egypt and Saudi Arabia Develop Nuclear Power, Says Director-General

avatar by JNS.org

The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is seen outside the IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

JNS.org – Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told a conference in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that the organization is working with Egypt and Saudi Arabia to develop nuclear power, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, France said a decision on whether to revive the 2015 nuclear deal was just days away, and that Tehran had to make a decision as to whether or not to go ahead with an agreement.

“We have reached a tipping point now. It’s not a matter of weeks, it’s a matter of days,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the French parliament in Paris on Wednesday.

“Political decisions are needed from the Iranians. Either they trigger a serious crisis in the coming days, or they accept the agreement which respects the interests of all parties,” he said, according to Reuters.

Let your voice be heard!

