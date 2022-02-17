Israel Asks Russia to Help Evacuate Citizens in Event of War—Report

JNS.org – Israel has asked Russia to help evacuate Israeli citizens from Ukraine in the event that Russia invades the country, Axios reported on Thursday morning.

According to the report, a conversation was held between Israeli Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

“Ushpiz stressed the commitment and concern of the Israeli government to the safety and security of its citizens and diplomats in Ukraine,” Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lior Haiat told Axios.

Russia has been stepping up troops on the Ukrainian border in recent days and has amassed close to 100,000, according to media reports. Russia said earlier in the week that it was withdrawing its soldiers, but senior US officials told the media that those claims were false.

Related coverage ‘F— Jews’: Israeli-Owned Restaurant on NYC’s Upper West Side Hit by Antisemitic Vandalism Rafi Hasid was stoical as he stood outside Miriam, his Israeli-inspired restaurant on New York's Upper West Side, contemplating the...

“This is a military that … continues to grow stronger, continues to grow more ready. They’re exercising, so we believe that he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] has a lot of capabilities and options available to him should he want to use military force,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told MSNBC on Monday.