Israel Says It Won’t Cooperate With UN Probe of Gaza War

i24 News – Israel’s foreign ministry announced on Thursday that the country will not cooperate with a United Nations inquiry into it’s 2021 Gaza conflict, citing partiality against the state by probe officials.

A senior official from Israel additionally disclosed to Israel’s Walla news that members of the probe would not be permitted entrance into the country, or to the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel’s representative to the UN in Geneva, issued a letter from the state’s foreign ministry to the international body, and charged that members of the inquiry are biased against Israel.

The probe, which is being led by ex-human rights chief Navi Pillay, includes two other members — Chris Sidoti and Miloon Kothari.

Related coverage Burly Berry Blasts Guinness World Record in Israel Israeli farmer Chahi Ariel has grown the world's heaviest strawberry, according to Guinness World Records. At 289 grams (10.19 oz), the...

“There is simply no reason to believe that Israel will receive reasonable, equitable and non-discriminatory treatment from the Council, or from this Commission of Inquiry that you were appointed to lead” Shahar said, according to Haaretz.

She argued that Pillay and the other “members of the Commission … have repeatedly taken public and hostile positions against Israel on the very subject-matter that they are called upon to ‘independently and impartially’ investigate.”

The letter denounced Pillay for “personally championing an anti-Israel agenda and for numerous anti-Israel pronouncements … as well as advocating for the radical BDS campaign against Israel.”