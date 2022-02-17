Israeli Strike Said to Target Syrian Military Base Used by Iranian Militias

JNS.org – Israel launched a missile strike on targets in the Damascus area on Wednesday night, Syrian state media reported.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said early on Thursday morning that Israel launched the strike from the Golan Heights at around 11:35 pm on Wednesday. Syria’s air defense system was not activated and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

However, the agency said that Israel “hit several targets around the town of Zakiyah, south of Damascus,” causing property damage.

Israel’s Channel 12 news quoted a local journalist who said that the strikes targeted a Syrian military camp used by Iranian militias.

Related coverage Israel’s Classiq Raises $33 Million Series B for Quantum Computing Software Platform CTech - Israeli company Classiq, which develops solutions for the quantum software market, announced on Thursday the closure of a...

This is the second attack attributed to Israel against Syria this month.

On Feb. 9, SANA reported that the Israeli Air Force had attacked four targets near the capital, including an advanced weapons complex.

Syria responded to that attack by launching anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli planes, one which exploded over Israeli territory but caused no damage.