The Media Hangs on AOC’s Every Word — Except When it Comes to Israel

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is a media phenomenon. She has 12.8 million Twitter followers, 1.8 million friends on Facebook, and 8.5 million followers on Instagram. Even though AOC is a relative newcomer to politics, her election to a second term in the House of Representatives was reported on around the world (see, for example, here and here). She has also appeared on the cover of numerous publications, including TIME Magazine and Vanity Fair.

And Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic socialist who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, has harnessed this notoriety into political power. Case in point: she raised more money for her reelection campaign than any other House Democrat — including Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Yet for all the media’s focus on Ocasio-Cortez, they are looking the other way when it comes to the Congresswoman’s disconcerting views on Israel.

In reality, apartheid was a period of segregation and institutionalized racism in South Africa from the late 1940s through the 1990s. That construct does not remotely apply to Israel. The legal, state-sanctioned discrimination that is the very definition of apartheid is not only absent from Israel, but it is actively combated by Israel’s laws and court system. Israeli Arab politicians have called this an outright lie. The Jewish state in fact is a country where Arabs serve as Supreme Court justices, fighter pilots, Members of Knesset, artists, athletes; everything that Israelis do. The one notable time that AOC did not side with anti-Israel forces in Congress resulted in her apologizing for doing so. In October, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez apologized to her constituents for her decision to pull back her vote against providing $1 billion in new funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, suggesting that she had done so after being subjected to “hateful targeting” for opposing it. Ocasio-Cortez was one of two members who voted “present” as the measure to help Israel replace missile interceptors overwhelmingly passed the House on a vote of 420 to 9. She was seen weeping on the House floor after she switched her vote from “no” to “present.” Earlier, AOC had submitted an amendment to the annual United States defense spending bill to block the sale of precision-guided munitions to Israel. She explained in a Tweet that this was because of Israel’s “…bombing of Palestinian civilians [and] media centers.” The weapon systems in question, however, helped Israel significantly reduce civilian deaths in Gaza during May’s Hamas-initiated conflict. Good journalism is based on an ability to discern style from substance. However, with regards to AOC, the media are failing to tell the whole story. An HonestReporting big data search found that between September 16, 2021, and February 16, 2022, “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez” appeared 1,550 times in articles produced by 23 major publications — including The New York Times, The Washington Post, BBC, CNN, and The Los Angeles Times. That is, on average, 10 mentions per day. In contrast, articles featuring “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez” along with “Israel” appeared 86 times during the same time period. That is, on average, 1 mention per day. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is a rising politician whose influence is growing daily. Her comments on policy issues ranging from the US economy to the Middle East carry weight. As such, leading news outlets are obligated to report on and call out her comments and actions vis a vis Israel.