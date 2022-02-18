Friday, February 18th | 17 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Nuclear Deal Could Be Agreed Very Soon, EU Official Says

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ About Jewish Comedian Gets Renewed for Fifth, Final Season

New Israeli Drama Series Tells ‘Impossible Love Story’ Set in Haredi Community

We Need to Step Up the Fight Against Anti-Asian Hatred in America

Iran’s Rogue Conduct Is Rooted in Its History

What You Do Is Who You Are

Turkey Can Wait

Drinking an Idol

‘Shocking, Not Surprising’: German Interior Ministry Records Steep Rise in Antisemitic Crimes During 2021

Fears of Violence Rise Over Eastern Jerusalem Tensions

February 18, 2022 10:39 am
0

Fears of Violence Rise Over Eastern Jerusalem Tensions

avatar by i24 News

Israeli security forces walk at the site of a demolished house in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 News – Israel’s security forces are bracing for more potential violence in eastern Jerusalem and throughout the West Bank on Friday after days of clashes between Jewish and Palestinian factions in the flashpoint neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

“We fear a flare-up in Sheikh Jarrah tomorrow after Friday prayers,” a source close to the matter informed Israel’s Kan broadcaster.

Tensions in the community soared after an alleged firebombing occurred at a home housing a Jewish family in Sheikh Jarrah, a neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem which is also known by the name Shimon HaTzadik.

The incident prompted Israel’s right-wing groups, including far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, to call for increased security in the neighborhood.

Related coverage

February 18, 2022 9:20 am
0

Israeli Company Xtend Unveils Second Generation of Its VR-Controlled Drone

JNS.org - The Israeli company Xtend, which specializes in human-guided autonomous drones for use by militaries and law enforcement, unveiled...

Earlier this week, police arrested two suspects in the firebombing case, and the move set off a series of clashes in Sheikh Jarrah.

On Thursday, Israel’s law enforcement officers arrested two more suspects in connection to the alleged arson attack.

Officials are concerned that the situation in Sheikh Jarrah — which inflamed Israeli-Palestinian tensions last year and sparked the 2021 conflict with Gaza — could escalate beyond the neighborhood and create additional violence across the region.

On Sunday, Hamas, the Palestinian militant group which rules the Gaza Strip, said that Israel is “playing with fire in Jerusalem” and warned of a “severe” response to violence in Sheikh Jarrah.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.