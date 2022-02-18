New Israeli Drama Series Tells ‘Impossible Love Story’ Set in Haredi Community

Israel’s yes Studios has released a trailer and first look photo for its new television series “Fire Dance,” which has been nominated for the Grand Prix in this year’s Series Mania Competition.

The eight-part series from acclaimed filmmaker Rama Burshtein-Shai is about the relationship that develops between a married spiritual leader and his young female follower in a tight-knit, ultra-Orthodox religious community in Israel.

Feigie, 18, is a troubled teen growing up in a broken home who falls in love with Nathan, the 35-year-old married son of the religious leader in their Haredi community. Nathan is also the owner of a workshop that employs seamstresses who live with mental illness, which is run by Feigie’s mother. Following Feigie’s failed suicide attempt, she becomes part of Nathan’s household and helps to run the home while Nathan’s wife is pregnant with their second child.

The bond between Nathan and Feigie grows and though she voices her feelings for the married man, their relationship can never materialize. Their community also disapproves of Nathan’s closeness to troubled women, threatening to cast him out and keep Feigie far away from him.

The show will premiere in spring 2022 and stars Yehuda Levi (“Very Important Person”), Noa Koler (“The Wedding Plan,” “Checkout”) and Mia Ivrin. It is produced by Shira Margalit and Elad Kuperman at Kuma Studios, Adar Shafran, Tammy Cohen, and yes TV.

“‘Fire Dance,’ from amazingly talented creator Rama Burshtein-Shai, gives us, the viewers, an honest and bold glance into one of the most intriguing and closed off ultra-religious communities,” said Sharon Levi, the new managing director of yes Studios. “The series deals with an impossible love story from an authentic and honest point of view. Yes Studios is proud and excited to introduce this fascinating drama to international audiences.”

Burshtein-Shai said, “I’m so thrilled to see my heart in colors and sounds and so grateful to premiere it on the amazing platform of Series Mania.”

The show is directed and written by Burshtein-Shai, marking his television drama debut. The filmmaker is famous for his 2012 movie drama “Fill The Void,” which played at the Sundance, Venice, London and New York film festivals.

Watch the trailer for “Fire Dance” below.