Iran’s Top Diplomat Says 2015 Nuclear Deal Revival Depends on US Political Decision

Saturday, February 19th | 18 Adar I 5782

February 19, 2022 12:17 pm
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 20, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington could succeed “at the earliest possible time” if the United States makes the necessary political decisions, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said at the Munich Security Conference.

“I would like to emphasize here that we are ready to achieve a good deal, at the earliest possible time, if the other side makes the needed political decision,” Amirabdollahian said in a panel session.

He added that establishing security and calm in the Middle East was possible with the participation of regional countries, “without foreign interference.”

