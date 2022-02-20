Prosecutor in Israel’s Trial of Nazi Adolf Eichmann Dies

i24 News – Gabriel Bach, who as a young Israeli state attorney helped prosecute Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, was buried Sunday following his death at age 94.

Bach, who also served as a judge on Israel’s top court, was eulogized by Supreme Court president Esther Hayut as “one of the great jurists” in the nation’s history, according to a copy of her remarks released by the court.

Bach was Israel’s deputy state attorney in 1960 when the world learned that a key architect of Adolf Hitler’s “Final Solution” to exterminate Europe’s Jews was seized by Israeli secret agents.

Bach received a call from Israel’s then-justice minister Pinchas Rosen requesting that the prosecutor lead the investigation days after Eichmann was taken on May 11 by a Mossad team in Argentina.

At the trial, which opened in April 1961, attorney general Gideon Hausner was lead prosecutor, with Bach as his deputy.