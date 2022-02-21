Monday, February 21st | 20 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran’s Raisi Calls on US to Lift Sanctions to Revive Nuclear Deal

Kremlin Says No Concrete Plans for Summit With Biden Over Ukraine

Prosecutor in Israel’s Trial of Nazi Adolf Eichmann Dies

Israeli Committee Approves Controversial Legislation on Conversion Reform

US Court of Appeals Dismisses Lawsuit Against Maryland’s Anti-BDS Executive Order

Israel Reiterates Call for Citizens to ‘Immediately’ Leave Ukraine Amid Fears of Russian Invasion

Israel Expects ‘Shorter, Weaker’ Iran Nuclear Deal Soon: ‘Preparing for Day After’

Israel’s Salvador Technologies Expects to Create a New Category in Cybersecurity

Israel Records Fewest Daily COVID-19 Cases in Over a Month

Russia and Belarus Extend Large Military Drills Near Ukraine

February 21, 2022 9:31 am
0

Iran’s Raisi Calls on US to Lift Sanctions to Revive Nuclear Deal

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a ceremony to mark the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran February 10, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that talks in Vienna on reviving Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers cannot succeed unless the United States is prepared to lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

A US-Iranian deal is taking shape in Vienna after months of indirect talks to revive a pact Washington abandoned in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.

“The United States must prove its will to lift major sanctions,” Raisi said in a joint news conference with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha.

“To reach an agreement, guarantees are necessary for negotiations and nuclear issues.”

Related coverage

February 21, 2022 8:12 am
0

Kremlin Says No Concrete Plans for Summit With Biden Over Ukraine

The Kremlin on Monday said there were no concrete plans for a summit over Ukraine between Russian President Vladimir Putin...

The draft text of the agreement also alluded to other issues, including unfreezing billions of dollars in Iranian funds in South Korean banks, and the release of Western prisoners held in Iran.

“Aggression is bound to fail. Resistance has brought results and none of the regional issues have a military solution,” Raisi said.

Raisi was more cautious than Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, who said earlier that the Vienna negotiations had made “significant progress.”

Khatibzadeh also said that “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed” in the Vienna talks. “The remaining issues are the hardest,” he told a weekly press briefing.

Khatibzadeh said that Iran’s top security body, the Supreme National Security Council, handles the Vienna talks. It reports directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The 2015 deal between Iran and world powers limited Tehran’s enrichment of uranium to make it harder for it to develop material for nuclear weapons, in return for a lifting of international sanctions against Tehran.

Iran is ready to swap prisoners with the United States, Iran’s foreign minister said on Saturday, adding that talks to revive the nuclear deal could succeed “at the earliest possible time” if the United States made the necessary political decisions.

Speaking from Doha on the sidelines of a gas conference, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji called the sanctions a violation of international law and a threat to global energy security, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran has violated some of the deal’s nuclear limits since the United States withdrew from it and reimposed sanctions under Trump.

Israel is pressing Washington about the terms of an emerging Iranian nuclear deal, Israeli officials said on Monday, raising the prospect of a bilateral day-after agreement with Washington to address their worries.

While not a party to the talks, Israel has conferred with the US administration in hope of wielding more clout over any revival of the deal with Tehran reached over its objections.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.