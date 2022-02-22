A Disastrous Iran Deal in the Making

JNS.org – A terrible deal with Iran will be probably signed next week. It will mark a total defeat for the West, a promise of war in times when everything is done to avoid yet another one.

Russian President Vladimir’s aggression in Ukraine will draw America’s attention away from Iran’s pursuit of nuclear hegemony. This will enable the ayatollah-led regime in Tehran to happily take the loads of cash that have been frozen by sanctions since 2018 and continue its enrichment of uranium, which currently stands at the already high level of 60%.

Meanwhile, if there is an actual war in Ukraine, the United States will want to look the other way. If war there is avoided, Russia will in any case be glad to see one of its friends, Iran, winning a match against the US through the nuclear agreement. Indeed, the signing of this new deal will constitute a great success for the Iranians.

After the awful Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) of 2015, spearheaded by then-President Barack Obama, uranium enrichment of uranium has continued to soar, even after former President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from it 2018. Today, Iran has a sufficient quantity to produce an atomic bomb within months.

In addition, the Iranians have continued to build faster-paced centrifuges, and now will have the means to enhance their quality and increase their numbers. And this is aside from their overall belligerent technology, drones, rockets, missiles and warplanes.

Furthermore, the 2025 end date of the period that, according to the old JCPOA and probably also the new one, marks the prohibition to enrich uranium in a manner suitable for the bomb, is practically here already.

This is beside the fact Iran’s military aggression against Sunni countries and vow to annihilate Israel, as well as its human-rights violations, will all still remain intact. Israel is at the center of Iran’s genocidal aims, with proxies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria, having some 250,000 missiles at their disposal; Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip and is active in the Palestinian Authority, bombing Israel; and the Houthis in Yemen bombing Saudi Arabia.

No, this imminent agreement with Iran will not promise peace; it can only guarantee war. And since the Islamic Republic considers the US and the European Union, which will be signatories to the agreement, as sworn enemies, they will be Tehran’s next target.

The return of billions of dollars and euros that had been blocked by sanctions will go to furthering the ayatollahs’ imperialist-religious designs. Meanwhile, as Iran is soon to deal directly with US representatives in Vienna, a new, advanced nuclear facility is being developed in the Natanz area, protected by Mount Kuh-e Kolang Gaz, which renders it indestructible.

Any threat to stop the regime from building an atomic bomb in the wake of the agreement is therefore scarcely believable. Although Israel has often repeated that it will never allow Iran to go nuclear, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s silence is deafening.

Though one of the greatest opponents of the JCPOA when he served in the government of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bennett now limits himself to predictable protestations. He knows that his coalition government is too fragmented to follow him and too worried about its relationship with the administration of US President Joe Biden.

American Republicans lack the reference point that they had during the tenure of Netanyahu, who in 2015 courageously challenged Obama with a speech in front of the US Congress. This awakened the entire world, and spurred several Arab countries eventually to sign the Abraham Accords.

Israel was right to lead the campaign against the ayatollahs’ bomb, as it was defending the entire world from a cosmic tragedy—one far worse than a war in Ukraine.

Journalist Fiamma Nirenstein was a member of the Italian Parliament (2008-13), where she served as vice president of the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Chamber of Deputies. She served in the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, and established and chaired the Committee for the Inquiry Into Anti-Semitism. A founding member of the international Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 13 books, including “Israel Is Us” (2009). Currently, she is a fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.