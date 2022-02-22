Tuesday, February 22nd | 21 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Birth Rate on Decline, Government Data Shows

Israeli Groceries Rank Sixth Most Expensive in New Survey

Ukrainian Rabbi: We Will Ensure All Those Who Want to Make Aliyah Can

British Jewish Community Sends Well Wishes to Queen After Positive COVID Test

Israel Seeks to Bump Up Trade With Morocco to Sum of $500 Million

Fireworks Detonated Near Group of Jewish Men Walking in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Germany’s Scholz Halts Nord Stream 2 as Ukraine Crisis Deepens

Putin Recognizes Ukraine Rebel Regions, Sends Troops on What Moscow Calls ‘Peacekeeping’ Mission

Israeli Inquiry Sees No Indication of Unlawful Use of Spyware by Police

‘We Can’t Shut Off One of Our Identities’: Jewish SUNY Students Decry ‘Exclusion’ From Sexual Assault Awareness Group Over Zionism

February 22, 2022 9:28 am
0

Israeli Birth Rate on Decline, Government Data Shows

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A nurse holds a newborn baby at a nursery in Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem, Sept. 10, 2015. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun / File.

JNS.org – With 4,709 fewer births recorded in 2020, Israel’s birth rate declined 2.6 percent over the previous year, according to data released from the Central Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

Of the 177,307 children born in 2020, 51.4 percent (91,101) were boys and 48.6 percent (86,206) were girls. A majority, 73.3 percent, were born to Jewish women, while 21.7 percent were born to Muslim women, 1.4 percent to Christian women and 2.4 percent to Druze women.

The Jewish fertility rate surpassed the Arab rate for the first time in 2020, with Jews having three children on average compared to 2.99 in the Arab sector.

At 6.64 children per woman, haredi women had the highest fertility rate among Israel’s Jewish population, compared to 1.96 among secular Jewish women.

Related coverage

February 22, 2022 9:25 am
0

Israeli Groceries Rank Sixth Most Expensive in New Survey

JNS.org - The cost of Israeli groceries outranks the majority of 36 countries surveyed for a new report published last...

The average Israeli woman was 27 years old at the birth of their first child, according to CBS data. Arab women, on average, had their first child at the age of 24.

The decline in the birthrate continues a trend that began in 2019 and follows an ongoing increase in the birthrate that began in 1988 and peaked when 184,370 children were born in 2018.

According to CBS data, the fertility rate for Israeli women in 2020 was 2.9, a decrease from 3.01 in 2019.

Israel, however, continues to have the highest birthright in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, where the average birthright is 1.6.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.