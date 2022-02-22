Israeli Birth Rate on Decline, Government Data Shows

JNS.org – With 4,709 fewer births recorded in 2020, Israel’s birth rate declined 2.6 percent over the previous year, according to data released from the Central Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

Of the 177,307 children born in 2020, 51.4 percent (91,101) were boys and 48.6 percent (86,206) were girls. A majority, 73.3 percent, were born to Jewish women, while 21.7 percent were born to Muslim women, 1.4 percent to Christian women and 2.4 percent to Druze women.

The Jewish fertility rate surpassed the Arab rate for the first time in 2020, with Jews having three children on average compared to 2.99 in the Arab sector.

At 6.64 children per woman, haredi women had the highest fertility rate among Israel’s Jewish population, compared to 1.96 among secular Jewish women.

