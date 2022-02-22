Tuesday, February 22nd | 21 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukrainian Rabbi: We Will Ensure All Those Who Want to Make Aliyah Can

British Jewish Community Sends Well Wishes to Queen After Positive COVID Test

Israel Seeks to Bump Up Trade With Morocco to Sum of $500 Million

Fireworks Detonated Near Group of Jewish Men Walking in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Germany’s Scholz Halts Nord Stream 2 as Ukraine Crisis Deepens

Putin Recognizes Ukraine Rebel Regions, Sends Troops on What Moscow Calls ‘Peacekeeping’ Mission

Israeli Inquiry Sees No Indication of Unlawful Use of Spyware by Police

‘We Can’t Shut Off One of Our Identities’: Jewish SUNY Students Decry ‘Exclusion’ From Sexual Assault Awareness Group Over Zionism

Israeli Singer Noa Kirel Named Among ‘Talented Emerging Artists’ of 2022 by People Magazine

Israel Appoints First Muslim Justice, Mizrachi Woman to Supreme Court

February 22, 2022 9:14 am
0

Ukrainian Rabbi: We Will Ensure All Those Who Want to Make Aliyah Can

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Rabbis stand near an installation commemorating the victims of Babi Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Gleb Garanich.

JNS.org – “After a tense Shabbat, tonight was relatively quiet, and I hope this is a sign of things to come, despite the fact that gunfire has already resumed,” said Aryeh Schwartz, a Chabad rabbi and Jewish community activist in Donetsk, Ukraine.

“Tonight, artillery fire was felt on the outskirts of the city, but not to the same extent as in previous days,” he said. “On Shabbat, for example, there was constant artillery fire …. . It’s encouraging that in the city, some car traffic was also heard this morning. But right now, the gunfire has resumed, and I am trying at this time to rescue someone who is in a shelter in the area of the gunfire,” he added.

The individual in question was located about a mile from his location, he said.

According to Schwartz, the 5,000-strong local Jewish community is trying to remain calm despite the tense and complicated situation.

Related coverage

February 22, 2022 9:10 am
0

British Jewish Community Sends Well Wishes to Queen After Positive COVID Test

JNS.org - Members of the Jewish community in the United Kingdom have wished Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery after Buckingham...

“What helps us on a day-to-day level is the support of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews and the Federation of Jewish Communities of the CIS, the former Soviet Union. That includes, among other things, assistance in the event of an evacuation, if necessary,” he said.

Should the situation demand it, he continued, “We will contact community members, including those who do not go to synagogue [which is situated in the separatist area], and we will contact all of their friends.”

In practice, should the region become a war zone and its residents be forced to flee, community members will flee to Rostov, near the border, said Schwartz.

“Naturally, different people have different constraints and desires. Everyone will decide what they are interested in doing. Of course, we will ensure everyone interested in making aliyah to Israel will be able to,” he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.