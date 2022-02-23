Wednesday, February 23rd | 22 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine Declares State of Emergency, Summons Citizens Home From Russia

UK Parliament Strikes Legal Blow Against BDS Campaign Targeting Israel

New York Times News Coverage Cheerleads for Renewed Iran Deal

Ukraine and the Meaning of Israel in 2022

Shopify Offers Platform to Those Selling Nazi Memorabilia, Hosts Anti-Israel John Legend

Russia Breathes Down Turkish and Israeli Necks Over Ukraine

Extensive Malaysian Propaganda and Fundraising Network Enables Hamas Plots Targeting Jews

Iran Says Nuclear Talks Reach ‘Sensitive and Important Point’

In ‘Breakthrough’ Israeli Study of IDF Veterans, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Found to Treat PTSD

With Economy on Fire, Israel Likely to Raise Interest Rates

February 23, 2022 9:06 am
0

California City and School District Condemn Recent Swastika Vandalism

avatar by JNS.org

Manhattan Beach Pier in California. Photo: Evanthomas1 at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – California’s Manhattan Beach Unified School District and the City of Manhattan Beach have both denounced the recent antisemitic vandalism found on MBUSD campuses.

A swastika was found drawn in a men’s restroom at Mira Costa High School for the fifth time in three weeks on the campus, according to a local news report. A swastika was also seen on playground equipment at Manhattan Beach’s Robinson Elementary School.

The incidents, which are under investigation by the Manhattan Beach Police Department, prompted MBUSD and the City of Manhattan Beach to release a joint statement on Feb. 18 in which they called for a united stance against hate crimes.

“These hate incidents are disgusting and will not be tolerated,” said Manhattan Beach Unified Board of Trustees President Sally Peel. “The school district has reacted quickly, but we know we still have far to go. Parents in our community, as well as grandparents, neighbors and trusted leaders, must all work together, and some of that work is already underway. While these symbols of hate can be removed from our campuses, the lasting impact on our community cannot.”

Related coverage

February 23, 2022 12:26 pm
0

Ukraine Declares State of Emergency, Summons Citizens Home From Russia

Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and told its citizens in Russia to flee, while Moscow began evacuating...

Manhattan Beach Mayor Hildy Stern said she was “deeply troubled to see these vile incidents of hate continuing in our community, especially on our school campuses.”

“We must stand with our students, our families, the school district and the Jewish community in condemning these horrifying acts,” she stated. “Now more than ever, we must remain united to support the important work of the school district in its efforts to assure that our students have a safe, supportive learning environment. I will assure you that the city does all that it can to support the district’s efforts. Together, we will stand united against any form of hate to make our schools and our city a safe place for all.”

Representatives for the Manhattan Beach Police Department said authorities are “working diligently” to find the perpetrators responsible for the swastika vandalism and called on the community to contact the police department with any information related to the crimes.

The police department added: “We strive to protect the rights of all individuals against such acts or threats of violence, property damage, harassment, intimidation or other crimes motivated by hate or bias.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.