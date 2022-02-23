California City and School District Condemn Recent Swastika Vandalism

JNS.org – California’s Manhattan Beach Unified School District and the City of Manhattan Beach have both denounced the recent antisemitic vandalism found on MBUSD campuses.

A swastika was found drawn in a men’s restroom at Mira Costa High School for the fifth time in three weeks on the campus, according to a local news report. A swastika was also seen on playground equipment at Manhattan Beach’s Robinson Elementary School.

The incidents, which are under investigation by the Manhattan Beach Police Department, prompted MBUSD and the City of Manhattan Beach to release a joint statement on Feb. 18 in which they called for a united stance against hate crimes.

“These hate incidents are disgusting and will not be tolerated,” said Manhattan Beach Unified Board of Trustees President Sally Peel. “The school district has reacted quickly, but we know we still have far to go. Parents in our community, as well as grandparents, neighbors and trusted leaders, must all work together, and some of that work is already underway. While these symbols of hate can be removed from our campuses, the lasting impact on our community cannot.”

Manhattan Beach Mayor Hildy Stern said she was “deeply troubled to see these vile incidents of hate continuing in our community, especially on our school campuses.”

“We must stand with our students, our families, the school district and the Jewish community in condemning these horrifying acts,” she stated. “Now more than ever, we must remain united to support the important work of the school district in its efforts to assure that our students have a safe, supportive learning environment. I will assure you that the city does all that it can to support the district’s efforts. Together, we will stand united against any form of hate to make our schools and our city a safe place for all.”

Representatives for the Manhattan Beach Police Department said authorities are “working diligently” to find the perpetrators responsible for the swastika vandalism and called on the community to contact the police department with any information related to the crimes.

The police department added: “We strive to protect the rights of all individuals against such acts or threats of violence, property damage, harassment, intimidation or other crimes motivated by hate or bias.”