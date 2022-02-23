Israeli Defense Chief Warns Hezbollah Over Drone Incursions: ‘The Bill Will Be Submitted With High Interest’

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a stern warning to the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah on Wednesday following two drone incursions into Israeli air space last week.

“We have solutions to the challenges and plans against the threats,” Gantz said at a memorial service for an IDF paratrooper commander who died fighting Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Referring to Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah, the defense minister said, “I advise Nasrallah not to make accounts and equations with Israel, because the bill may be presented to Nasrallah, to Lebanon, and to its citizens who surround him.”

“It will be submitted with interest — and high interest,” Gantz added.

A Hezbollah drone violated Israeli air space last Friday, with the Iranian proxy group claiming that it flew for 30 kilometers (some 19 miles) over Israel before returning to Lebanon.

A separate drone was shot down a day earlier by IDF forces.

In a televised speech last Wednesday, Nasrallah declared, “We have been producing drones in Lebanon for a long time, and whoever wants to buy them, submit an order.”

On Tuesday, Gantz presented American Jewish leaders in Jerusalem with information on Iran’s development of drone technology in Venezuela, including drones with precision-guided missile capabilities.