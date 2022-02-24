Thursday, February 24th | 23 Adar I 5782

February 24, 2022 10:05 am
Herzog Addresses Ukraine Conflict on State Visit to Greece

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomes Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Athens, Greece upon his arrival for an official state visit to the Hellenic Republic, February 24, 2022. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO

i24 News – Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the situation in Ukraine shortly after his arrival in Greece on Thursday for an official state visit, saying that his government “supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity.”

The trip to the Hellenic Republic is being overshadowed by the rapidly changing events on the ground in Ukraine following Thursday morning’s military invasion by Russian forces.

Herzog was welcomed to the capital Athens by his Greek counterpart, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

At the start of their diplomatic meeting at the presidential palace, Herzog offered comments on Ukraine, according to a statement from the Government Press Office.

February 24, 2022 2:39 pm
“Madam President, this is undoubtedly a historic moment, and a very complicated one. Like you, I too feel great sorrow and concern about a humanitarian tragedy and, God forbid, injury to innocent civilians. Like many around the world, I pray for peace to return between Russia and Ukraine. Israel, as our government has communicated, supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Herzog continued: “At this opportunity, I call on all Israeli citizens situated in Ukraine to return to Israel immediately, through the land crossings at the moment. We are of course concerned for the fate of the Jewish community in Ukraine, and we shall offer every possible humanitarian cooperation to the government of Ukraine in partnership with and together with other partners.”

Upon landing, the Israeli president laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, before heading to the presidential palace for a state ceremony that included the playing of both nations’ anthems and a viewing of the honor guard.

Herzog thanked Sakellaropoulo for welcoming him to Greece and extended an invitation to visit Israel, praising the “friendship and bold partnership” between the two Mediterranean countries.

“Thank you for opening your home, for the warm invitation, and I hope the whole world will know better days,” Herzog concluded.

