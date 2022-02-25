Former IDF Unit 8200 Cyber Head Joins Sygnia to Lead Incident Response Division

CTech – Incident response and cybersecurity consulting company Sygnia has announced that Amir Becker has joined its team as its new vice president of incident response.

He joined Sygnia with more than 25 years of experience in cyber operations, threat intelligence, and diplomacy, and most recently headed the Cyber Operations Division (Colonel) at Unit 8200, IDF’s cyber and intelligence unit.

“We are honored to welcome Amir Becker to Sygnia as our new VP of incident response,” said Ram Elboim, CEO of Sygnia. “A senior leader of Becker’s caliber, with extensive geo-political perspective and strategic, front-line experience extends the value Sygnia delivers to its clients. Becker’s leadership will be critical in helping clients gain control of the cyber terrain to outsmart attackers and to resume operations with minimal disruption.”

As head of the Cyber Operations Division of Unit 8200, Becker led the development and implementation of IDF’s cyber operational doctrine. Becker has also served as the first cyber attaché to the US at the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC. During his time there, he led the bilateral engagements between Israel and the US in all things cyber. As vice president of incident response, he will be leading a global team of experts to help organizations prepare, contain, and respond to attacks such as ransomware, corporate espionage, and nation-state campaigns.

“I am proud to join the industry-leading team at Sygnia and to lend my expertise to deliver next-level support for our clients,” said Becker on the appointment. “Organizations worldwide of all sizes are vulnerable to attacks, and the impressive track record Sygnia has in quickly and decisively responding to some of the most sophisticated cyber attacks is a key factor in helping our clients to prevent, contain, and respond to known and unknown threats.”

Sygnia, a Team8 and Temasek company and part of the ISTARI Collective, provides incident response and cyber security consulting services, helping organizations contain and remediate attacks and enhance their cyber resilience.