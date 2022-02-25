Russian Invasion of Ukraine Proves Israel Can Only Rely on Israel

Just like that, the world is a different place — and there are scary times ahead. Like many Jews praying for Ukraine, I also worry about what Russia’s action means for the State of Israel.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, “The world order as we know it is changing. The world is much less stable, and our region too is changing every day.”

And the world has changed. Ukraine is fighting alone. Against this backdrop, surely many realize that Israel was created so that Jews would never again be dependent on anyone else for their security.

Israel alone must determine Israel’s security.

Against that backdrop, it is fitting to remember some quotes through the years from various figures.

As Menachem Begin asked many years ago, “Our right to exist — have you ever heard of such a thing? Would it enter the mind of any Briton or Frenchman, Belgian or Dutchman, Hungarian or Bulgarian, Russian or American, to request for its people recognition of its right to exist? … our Jewish state needs no American affirmation of our right to exist. Our Hebrew bible established that right millennia ago. Never, throughout the centuries, did we ever abandon or forfeit that right. Therefore, sir, we alone, the Jewish people — no one else — are responsible for our country’s right to exist.”

What about the anti-Israel United Nations?

As Prime Minister Golda Meir said, “I look around me at the United Nations and I think to myself, we have no family here. Israel is entirely alone here.”

Who cares today about United Nations condemnations? Surely not Russia.

Today, Israel’s leaders must remember the words of Ze’ev Jabotinsky, “We were not created in order to teach morals and manners to our enemies. Let them learn these things for themselves. We want to hit back at anybody who harms us. … When we are in a position where — through no fault of our own — physical force dominates … the blackest of all characteristics is the tradition of the cheapness of Jewish blood, on the shedding of which there is no prohibition and for which you do not pay.”

Let us pray for Ukraine, the Jews of Ukraine, the West, and the State of Israel. Thankfully, the State of Israel knows its responsibility.

Ronn Torossian is an entrepreneur based in NYC. Follow him on Twitter here.