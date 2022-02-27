Sunday, February 27th | 26 Adar I 5782

February 27, 2022 9:33 am
0

Thousands of Israelis Protest Russian Invasion of Ukraine

avatar by i24 News

A man waves a flag from a balcony in front of demonstrators attending a rally in support of Ukraine in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

i24 News – Several thousand Israelis, including many of Ukrainian origin, demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening to express their support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the former Soviet republic.

Israel is home to many Jews with roots in Russia and Ukraine.

The protesters chanted “No to war,” and “Yes to democratic Ukraine,” as well as repeatedly chanting the Ukrainian national anthem.

Several of the placards depicted Russian President Vladimir Putin as Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Some demonstrators, visibly distressed, said that they were worried for their families who remained in Ukraine and could not leave the country due to the suspension of civilian flights.

Many vocally criticized what they described as Israel’s “weak” and “lackluster” response to Russian aggression against a sovereign nation, demanding stronger measures and rhetoric.

On Friday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned Russia’s invasion as “a serious violation of the international order,” but also stressed Israel’s “deep, long-lasting and good relations with Russia and with Ukraine.”

