Sunday, February 27th | 27 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Putin Puts Nuclear Deterrent on Alert; West Squeezes Russian Economy

Former IDF Soldier Helps Ukrainian Army Amid Russian Invasion: ‘Everyone Became a Fighter’

Yad Vashem Condemns Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine, Use of ‘Propagandist Discourse’ Trivializing Holocaust

In Call to Putin, Israel Offers to Act as Mediator in Ukraine Conflict

UN Security Council Calls Rare General Assembly Session on Ukraine

Village Founded by Ukrainian Chief Rabbi Shelters 250 Jewish Families From Nearby Fighting

Israel Sending 100 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine as Russian Invasion Expands

Long Lines Form at Central Europe Border Crossings as People Flee Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia Agree to Talks Without Preconditions, Zelensky Says

At War With Ukraine, Putin Puts Nuclear ‘Deterrence’ Forces on Alert

February 27, 2022 6:08 pm
0

UN Security Council Calls Rare General Assembly Session on Ukraine

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

China’s Ambassador to the U.N. Zhang Jun gestures as the United Nations Security Council assembles to vote for a rare emergency special session of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. February 27, 2022. REUTERS/David ‘Dee’ Delgado

The United Nations Security Council on Sunday called for a rare emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which will be held on Monday, as western allies step up a diplomatic campaign to isolate Moscow.

The vote by the 15-member council was procedural so Russia could not wield its veto. A resolution convening the General Assembly session was adopted with 11 yes votes. Russia voted no, while China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained.

“The members of this council have laid bare Russia’s diplomatic impotence. Russia again was isolated,” Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said. “Russia cannot stop the world from coming together to condemn its invasion of Ukraine.”

The move is the latest in a flurry of diplomacy at the United Nations in New York. It follows a Russian veto on Friday of a draft council resolution that would have deplored Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Related coverage

February 27, 2022 6:46 pm
0

Putin Puts Nuclear Deterrent on Alert; West Squeezes Russian Economy

President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in the face of a barrage of Western...

China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained and the remaining 11 members voted yes.

The General Assembly is expected to vote on a similar resolution as soon as Wednesday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. No country has a veto in the General Assembly.

“Russia cannot veto our voices. Russia cannot veto the Ukrainian people. And Russia cannot veto the UN Charter. Russia cannot, and will not, veto accountability,” said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight. The United States and allies see action at the United Nations as a chance to show Russia is isolated because of its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

They will be looking to improve on the 100 countries who voted in favor of a General Assembly resolution in March 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region. That resolution declared invalid a referendum on the status of Crimea.

The vote will be come at the end of the emergency special session. It will only be the 11th such General Assembly session convened since 1950.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said of the Security Council votes on Friday and Sunday: “Any attempt to circumvent the position of a Russian Federation, any attempt to disregard it, undermines the very bedrock of the UN Charter.”

The Security Council is also set to meet again on Monday for a briefing on humanitarian needs of civilians in Ukraine. It will be the 5th council meeting on Ukraine in the past week.

French UN Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere said France would put forward a draft council resolution “to demand the end of hostilities, protection of civilians, and safe and unhindered humanitarian access to meet the urgent needs of the population.” He said it could be voted on as early as Tuesday.

Russia would be in a position to block the move if it chooses. It is a council veto power along with the United States, France, Britain and China.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.