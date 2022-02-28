World Zionist Organization Prepares to Resettle Ukrainian Jewish Refugees in Israel

The World Zionist Organization (WZO) announced plans on Monday to resettle Ukrainian Jewish refugees in Israel, amid Russia’s invasion of the eastern European country.

“The war that broke out in Ukraine obliges us to act for the immediate absorption of immigrants,” said Yishai Merling, the chairman of the Settlement Division of the WZO.

The group seeks to erect 1,000 new portable caravans to temporarily house Ukrainian refugees, ranging from roughly 590 to 970 sq. ft. They will be located in Israel’s northern region, the southern Negev desert, the Jordan Valley, and other rural areas.

The plan has been presented to the government, which must approve it for construction to begin.

“When the government decision passes, the members of the Settlement Division are prepared for its immediate execution,” Merling said.

“Israel needs to take responsibility for the Jewish communities” of Ukraine, he added. “This is what Israel did in the past, and this is what the Jewish State should do today.”