Canadian Neo-Nazi on Trial in Montreal for ‘Daily Stormer’ Incitement

March 1, 2022 12:12 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Canadian neo-Nazi Gabriel Sohier-Chaput is seen at the Aug. 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Photo: Screenshot

A Canadian neo-Nazi is on trial in a Montreal court for the “willful promotion” of antisemitic and hateful propaganda online.

The trial of Gabriel Sohier-Chaput, 35, began on Monday. Sohier-Chaput is alleged to have used the online pseudonym “Zeiger” when posting articles at the notorious neo-Nazi website the “Daily Stormer.”

He admitted that as Zeiger, he contributed to the Daily Stormer between 2016 and 2017, and wrote part of the article that resulted in his court appearance, entitled “Canada: Nazis Trigger Jews By Putting Up Posters On Ch**k Church.”

The article celebrated neo-Nazi posters pasted on a bus stop in British Columbia and insulted a Holocaust survivor, saying he only survived “for now,” broadcaster CBC reported. “We need to make sure no SJW [social justice warrior] or Jew can remain safely untriggered,” it read. “Non-stop Nazism, everywhere, until the very streets are flooded with the tears of our enemies.”

Sohier-Chaput was also photographed at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in August 2017, after he had been contributing to the “Daily Stormer” for about one year.

Sébastien Pelletier-Langlois of the Montreal police cyber investigation unit told the court he had found about 120 articles written by Zeiger on the site.

If found guilty, Sohier-Chaput faces a maximum prison sentence of two years.

