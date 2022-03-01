Tuesday, March 1st | 28 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘I Don’t Want to Die’: Israeli Killed in Ukraine Called Partner Moments Before Being Shot

GOP Legislator in Arizona Senate Slammed for ‘Antisemitic’ Attack on Ukrainian President Zelensky at White Supremacist Gathering

Jewish Deaf Actress Marlee Matlin and ‘CODA’ Cast Make History at SAG Awards

London Theater Apologizes ‘Unreservedly’ for Giving Billionaire Character Stereotypically Jewish Name

Russian Strike on Kyiv TV Tower Kills Five, Hits Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Site

Chief Rabbi Rescued From Kyiv: ‘The Feeling in My Heart Remains Difficult’

Russia Warns Kyiv Residents to Flee Homes as Tactics Shift to Bombarding Cities

Canadian Neo-Nazi on Trial in Montreal for ‘Daily Stormer’ Incitement

A Clear Guide for Combating Campus Antisemitism

Girlfriend of Antisemitic ‘GDL’ Founder Fired From Yoga Studio for Participating in ‘Business of Hate’

March 1, 2022 9:03 am
0

Genesis Philanthropy Group Commits $10 Million for Ukrainian Jews

avatar by JNS.org

The Ukrainian national flag is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Vitaliy Gnidyi

JNS.org – The Genesis Philanthropy Group (GPG) has committed $10 million to assist Ukrainian Jews impacted by the war, the organization announced on Monday.

The money will be provided in two phases, with the first $5 million going to urgent needs via the Jewish Agency, Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine, Joint Distribution Committee and other regional and local Jewish community organizations.

The second half of the funds will be deployed to support humanitarian needs as they arise.

“As we watch with great distress the scenes coming from Ukraine, we see it as our duty to help Jews in danger, as we have done in other times and places,” said Gennady Gazin, GPG chairman of the board. “As someone born in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, I am especially pained by this suffering. I hope that peace will return, and the Ukrainian Jewish community will be able to withstand these hardships and thrive again.”

Related coverage

March 1, 2022 3:41 pm
0

GOP Legislator in Arizona Senate Slammed for ‘Antisemitic’ Attack on Ukrainian President Zelensky at White Supremacist Gathering

A Republican legislator in the Arizona Senate is facing possible censure for a speech she delivered to a white supremacist...

GPG’s core focus is Jewish identity building and education. However, the organization has a history of responding to crisis situations impacting Jews around the world. It has provided funding to organizations in Europe facing increased antisemitism and also gave out extensive COVID emergency assistance funds.

“In these grave times, as we pray for peace and calm, we are witnessing yet again the power of Jewish unity in the spirit of ‘kol yisrael arevim zeh la-zeh’—all Jews are responsible for each other,” said Rabbi Raphael Rutman of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine.

His organization will use GPG funds to provide food to those in need.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.