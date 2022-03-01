Genesis Philanthropy Group Commits $10 Million for Ukrainian Jews

JNS.org – The Genesis Philanthropy Group (GPG) has committed $10 million to assist Ukrainian Jews impacted by the war, the organization announced on Monday.

The money will be provided in two phases, with the first $5 million going to urgent needs via the Jewish Agency, Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine, Joint Distribution Committee and other regional and local Jewish community organizations.

The second half of the funds will be deployed to support humanitarian needs as they arise.

“As we watch with great distress the scenes coming from Ukraine, we see it as our duty to help Jews in danger, as we have done in other times and places,” said Gennady Gazin, GPG chairman of the board. “As someone born in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, I am especially pained by this suffering. I hope that peace will return, and the Ukrainian Jewish community will be able to withstand these hardships and thrive again.”

Related coverage GOP Legislator in Arizona Senate Slammed for ‘Antisemitic’ Attack on Ukrainian President Zelensky at White Supremacist Gathering A Republican legislator in the Arizona Senate is facing possible censure for a speech she delivered to a white supremacist...

GPG’s core focus is Jewish identity building and education. However, the organization has a history of responding to crisis situations impacting Jews around the world. It has provided funding to organizations in Europe facing increased antisemitism and also gave out extensive COVID emergency assistance funds.

“In these grave times, as we pray for peace and calm, we are witnessing yet again the power of Jewish unity in the spirit of ‘kol yisrael arevim zeh la-zeh’—all Jews are responsible for each other,” said Rabbi Raphael Rutman of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine.

His organization will use GPG funds to provide food to those in need.