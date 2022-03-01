Israel Aiding in Russia-Ukraine Conflict ‘Quietly’, Says Bennett, While Protecting Own Interests

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday that Israel has from the outset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sought to help bring the conflict to an end, while protecting its own interests.

“A few hours flight from here, in Kyiv, the world order undergoes a huge upheaval,” Bennett said in a speech at a Mossad ceremony in Tel Aviv. “From the beginning, the State of Israel has taken a measured and responsible approach, which allows us not only to protect our interests, but also to be useful.”

Israel has tried to avoid jeopardizing its ability to conduct military operations in Syria, which depend on coordination with Moscow, while balancing its ties with Ukraine, which like Russia is home to a large Jewish community.

“To be a reliable player, [Israel is] one of the few [countries] that can communicate directly with both parties, and assist as required. And indeed we do help, quietly,” Bennett remarked.

Bennett said that Israel sent three planes on Tuesday full of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and will send more, if needed.

The humanitarian aid includes 17 tons of medical equipment and medicine, donated by Israel’s Ministry of Health; Israeli systems for water purification and an emergency kit for water supply; as well as thousands of tents, blankets, sleeping bags and coats. The aid package will arrive in Warsaw and then transferred to Ukraine.

“We are also preparing to provide humanitarian assistance on the ground, and of course to facilitate the immigration of Jews, from all relevant places,” Bennett said.

Commenting on recent statements by Israeli senior officials on the situation in Ukraine, Eldad Shavit, senior analyst at the Institute for National Security Studies, wrote in a Tuesday report that the Jewish state continued to express a “cautious stance” on the conflict.

“Israel must take into account that a broad coalition is forming in the international theater, and especially among the Western countries, led by the United States,” Shavit argued. “This coalition speaks collectively against Russia and its president, and is willing to pay an economic price and take risks in order to stand firmly against Russia’s actions and ambitions. Israel can no longer avoid taking a clear stand and siding fully with the countries opposing Russia.”