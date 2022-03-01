Tuesday, March 1st | 28 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Canadian Neo-Nazi on Trial in Montreal for ‘Daily Stormer’ Incitement

A Clear Guide for Combating Campus Antisemitism

Girlfriend of Antisemitic ‘GDL’ Founder Fired From Yoga Studio for Participating in ‘Business of Hate’

BDS and the Apartheid Libel Are on the March

Israel Aiding in Russia-Ukraine Conflict ‘Quietly’, Says Bennett, While Protecting Own Interests

Ukraine: Lessons Not Being Learned

Despite Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Axiom Space Mission Is ‘Ready To Fly’

Israel Ends Two-Year Covid State of Emergency, Lifts Most Restrictions

A Shaken German Jewry Opens Arms to Ukrainian Jews

Russian Column Bears Down on Kyiv, More Rockets Hit Center of Kharkiv

March 1, 2022 9:16 am
0

Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinian Gunmen in West Bank Clash

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A militant attends the funeral of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad gunman, who was killed by Israeli forces, in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian gunmen on Tuesday in clashes that broke out during a raid in a refugee camp in the West Bank, the Islamic Jihad militant group said.

Witnesses said undercover Israeli forces exchanged fire with Palestinians during a pre-dawn raid in the camp of Jenin. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad said the militants killed in the fighting were members of the group.

Israel’s border police said its undercover forces came under heavy gunfire during an operation in the camp to arrest a suspect wanted for what it described as “terrorist activity.”

After the man was detained, gunmen fired at the Israeli forces and a crowd of around 150 Palestinians threw fire-bombs, stones and an improvised grenade at them, the border police statement said.

The Israeli forces responded with live fire and suffered no casualties, according to the statement. The Palestinian Health ministry confirmed two Palestinians had been killed.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.