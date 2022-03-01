Wednesday, March 2nd | 29 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine’s Zelensky Tells Russia ‘Just Stop the Bombing’ Before More Ceasefire Talks

Ukrainians Rush to Buy Rifles, Shotguns as Police Relax Rules

‘I Don’t Want to Die’: Israeli Killed in Ukraine Called Partner Moments Before Being Shot

GOP Legislator in Arizona Senate Slammed for ‘Antisemitic’ Attack on Ukrainian President Zelensky at White Supremacist Gathering

Jewish Deaf Actress Marlee Matlin and ‘CODA’ Cast Make History at SAG Awards

London Theater Apologizes ‘Unreservedly’ for Giving Billionaire Character Stereotypically Jewish Name

Russian Strike on Kyiv TV Tower Kills Five, Hits Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Site

Chief Rabbi Rescued From Kyiv: ‘The Feeling in My Heart Remains Difficult’

Russia Warns Kyiv Residents to Flee Homes as Tactics Shift to Bombarding Cities

Canadian Neo-Nazi on Trial in Montreal for ‘Daily Stormer’ Incitement

March 1, 2022 5:42 pm
0

Ukrainians Rush to Buy Rifles, Shotguns as Police Relax Rules

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Video producer Yuri Futalo poses for a picture with his dog as he is collecting documents necessary to purchase a gun as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas

As Russian rockets pounded targets in eastern Ukraine, men of fighting age lined up for hours outside gun shops in the western city of Lviv on Tuesday to buy hunting rifles and shotguns to protect their communities.

“I can see that Russia will not stop, so I must stop them,” said Andrew Muzyka, a web developer waiting with dozens of men outside a gun shop near Lviv’s medical university.

Inside, the men received basic instructions on how to operate a firearm, then sought further approval from police before being permitted to buy one. Most models cost hundreds of dollars.

Nearly a week since Russian troops launched an invasion of Ukraine, they have not captured a single major city after running into far fiercer resistance than they expected.

Related coverage

March 1, 2022 5:47 pm
0

Ukraine’s Zelensky Tells Russia ‘Just Stop the Bombing’ Before More Ceasefire Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful talks on a ceasefire could...

Some experts have warned that Russia will now rely on a pitiless bombardment of built-up areas to weaken Ukrainian resistance.

On Sunday, the Lviv police announced that the procedure to buy such weapons had been simplified. A process that had previously taken two or three weeks could now be completed in two or three days, said Muzkyka.

He said he was thankful to other countries for their support but knew they wouldn’t send troops to fight in Ukraine. “If we can’t save ourselves, nobody can,” he said.

The shutters at another Lviv gun shop were pulled shut, but shotguns were being dispensed from a side door by a man in military uniform.

Among those waiting was Oleh Lekhush, who hailed from Stebnyk, about 80 km (50 miles) away. He said that the 500 people in his town’s civilian defense force had only about 20 firearms between them.

Lekhush said he ran a restaurant business and had no military experience. “But when the tensions began on the border I started making preparations,” he said. “Unfortunately the only thing I didn’t do was buy a weapon. But I’m hoping I will get it as soon as I can.”

Lekhush said he would buy whatever gun he was offered and was willing to spend up to $2,000.

Yuri Futalo, a video producer, held his documents in one hand and, in the other, the leash of a Vizsla hunting dog called Terra.

“I was planning to get a gun for hunting — the season opens soon — but now it’s a more urgent situation,” he said. “So I’m trying to get it as fast as possible, hopefully tomorrow.”

If the Russians came, Futalo said he wouldn’t hesitate to protect his loved ones, but hoped the war would soon end.

“It is better to hunt ducks,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.