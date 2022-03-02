Wednesday, March 2nd | 29 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Envoy Ignores the Plight of Ukraine at the UN Human Rights Council

Is Man Good, Evil, or Something in Between? A Response

Israel Helps Rescue 100 Jewish Orphans From Ukraine

US and Europeans Exploiting Ukraine War to Impose ‘Bad Deal’ on Tehran in Nuclear Talks, Iran Negotiator Claims

Israeli Doctors, Nurses to Help Ukrainian Refugees in Poland: ‘The Situation Is Grave’

UN General Assembly in Historic Vote Denounces Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

Prominent Black Lives Matter Figure Equates Ukrainian Resistance to Palestinian Terror Attacks

Abbas: Christians and Muslims Must Fight Their ‘Enemy’ — Israel

Kyiv’s Puppet Theater Cuts its Strings

As Russian Attack Intensifies, Ukrainian President Zelensky Issues Plea to Jews Around the World: ‘Cry Out Against the Killing’

March 2, 2022 9:29 am
0

Israeli-US Consortium Dishes Out $12 Million to Protect Critical Infrastructure Against Cyberattacks

avatar by CTech Staff

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Kacper Pempel / Illustration.

CTech – Ben-Gurion University of the Negev launched the joint Israel-US consortium ICRDE on Wednesday to provide cyber-protection for critical energy facilities. The total investment in the program is estimated to reach $12 million, including funds from the participating institutions.

The frequency and scale of cyberattacks on energy facilities is rising, and many countries are seeking new and efficient methods for protecting critical resources such as water, electricity and gas, as well as the facilities that produce, dispense, and store energy. According to a 2020 report by the World Economic Forum, cyberattacks on critical infrastructure facilities rank fifth in terms of level and number of threats.

In addition, the climate crisis has also highlighted the need to recruit the most accomplished researchers to develop products and services to deal with the effects of climate change. In order to protect energy facilities, the consortium will promote projects focusing on all manufacturing stages, as well as storage and energy distribution, led by American and Israeli researchers.

Activities will be led by BGU alongside Arizona State University. Its other partners include the Georgia Institute of Technology, Nexant, Delek US, Duquesne Light Company, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, the MITER corporation, Otorio, RAD, SIGA OT Solutions, Arava Power, DK Innovation, and Meptagon.

Related coverage

March 2, 2022 3:22 pm
0

Israel Helps Rescue 100 Jewish Orphans From Ukraine

Around a hundred Jewish orphans successfully escaped the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday, as part of a complex rescue operation...

The BIRD Foundation is the Israel-US Binational Industrial Research and Development group, which manages and operates the US-Israel Energy Center, and has supported a wide range of projects without receiving equity or intellectual property rights. The Foundation provides up to 50% funding for certain projects, beginning with R&D through sales and marketing.

BGN Technologies is a technology transfer company of Ben-Gurion University, which brings technological innovations from lab to market, fostering research collaborations and entrepreneurship between students and companies. To date, BGN Technologies has established over 100 startup companies in the fields of biotech, high tech, and cleantech, and has initiated leading technology hubs, incubators, and accelerators.

“We congratulate BGU, Arizona State University and all the partners in the Israel-US consortium for winning this grant, which has led to launching several successful projects. We believe that the products of this collaboration between Israeli and American researchers will have a significant impact on the ongoing efforts against cyberthreats on energy infrastructure in both countries,” said Dr. Eitan Yudilevich, Executive Director of the BIRD Foundation.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.