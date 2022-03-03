Thursday, March 3rd | 1 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Saudi Crown Prince: Israel Could Be ‘Potential Ally’

Ukraine and Russia Agree on Evacuation Corridors as US Sanctions Oligarchs

EU Lawmakers Slam Palestinian Curriculum for Inciting Students to ‘Hate Jews, Emulate Terrorists’

The Tragic Paradox of Israel and Ukraine

The New York Times Published a Gushy Rashida Tlaib Profile. Then Pro-Israel Readers Flooded the Comments Section

University of Washington to Continue Israel Studies Program Despite Funding Controversy

Iran Nearing Nuclear Bomb Yardstick as Enriched Uranium Stock Grows

World Leaders Must Act to Stop ‘Total Destruction’ of Ukraine, Says Israel’s Bennett

Jewish Ukrainian Soccer Player Among Athletes Killed in Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Tel Aviv University Offers Scholarships to Ukrainian Students Fleeing to Israel

March 3, 2022 3:51 pm
0

University of Washington to Continue Israel Studies Program Despite Funding Controversy

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

University of Washington in Seattle. Photo: Steve Ginn/Wikimedia Commons

The University of Washington (UW) said it will continue its Israel Studies Program (ISP) after giving back a $5 million contribution to a major funder who opposed statements made by the program’s chair.

The school agreed to return the gift to prominent, Seattle-area philanthropist Becky Benaroya, who proposed adding terms to the funding after learning that ISP’s endowed chair, Liora Halperin, signed a May letter condemning the Israeli government and saying Zionism “was and is still shaped by settler colonial paradigms.”

While the donor “initially asked to amend the endowment agreement in several ways, including to prohibit the holder from making political statements or signing agreements seen as hostile to Israel,” these requests were rejected, UW spokesperson Victor Balta said Monday.

The gift’s return is “the best way to protect academic freedom,” added the representative, who confirmed that nearly $6 million remain in ISP’s endowment, which will be used to support a new chair for Halperin with the same salary and research benefits.

Related coverage

March 3, 2022 5:46 pm
0

Ukraine and Russia Agree on Evacuation Corridors as US Sanctions Oligarchs

Russia and Ukraine agreed on Thursday to the need for humanitarian corridors to help civilians escape Moscow's eight-day-long invasion, the...

Weighing in on the controversy on Wednesday, the Association for Israel Studies (AIS), which promotes academic study of Israel, said it viewed the controversy at UW “with concern.”

“What is clear is that the donor felt aggrieved and charged that understandings and promises were not fulfilled, and therefore sought written clarifications,” wrote AIS President Arieh Saposnik.

While unique, the incident should nonetheless encourage clearer terms of agreement between Israel Studies programs and their donors.

“The field of Israel studies is growing in importance,” said Saposnik, “and there are numerous centers, chairs, and programs in Israel Studies, headed by scholars holding a wide range of views, that flourish, adhere to the highest academic standards, and contribute to the satisfaction of faculty, students, and donors and the communities they serve.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.