Friday, March 4th | 1 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russia Seizes Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant as Forces Lay Siege to Cities

The Mistake We Made With Russia

New York Times Refuses Ad Opposing Iran Nuclear Deal, Demanding Changes: ‘We Can’t Accept Paragraph Two’

Toronto Police Investigating After Three High Schools Hit by Antisemitic Vandalism

Israeli NGO, Design Students Create DIY Purim Costumes for Children With Disabilities

New York Police Record Astronomical Rise in Antisemitic Incidents for Second Consecutive Month

‘Putin Is Using Iran for His Cyber Warfare’: Israeli Security Expert

Exhausted but Safe, 120 Jewish Orphans Fleeing Russian Invasion of Ukraine Arrive in Berlin

UK Envoy Says Near Iran Nuclear Deal, Russian Points to Next Week

Jewish Ukrainian Actress Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Raise $3 Million for Ukraine Within Hours

March 4, 2022 2:51 pm
0

Toronto Police Investigating After Three High Schools Hit by Antisemitic Vandalism

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

The Toronto District School Board building in Ontario. Photo: PFHLai/Wikimedia Commons

Toronto police are investigating three incidents of antisemitic graffiti discovered this week at public high schools in the city, drawing outrage from a Jewish community that has pointed to a “systemic” problem in the local school district.

According to Toronto Police Service (TPS) spokesperson Alex Li, three “nearly identical” incidents were discovered Wednesday morning at Central Technical School, Rosedale Heights School of the Arts, and Malvern Collegiate Institute, Canada’s CBC reported.

“These are being treated as hate-motivated and our Hate Crime Unit is fully engaged,” Li told the broadcaster on Wednesday. “Due to the similarities in each incident, investigators are exploring whether they are linked.”

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird confirmed that all three may have “occurred overnight.”

Related coverage

March 4, 2022 4:56 pm
0

Russia Seizes Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant as Forces Lay Siege to Cities

Russian forces in Ukraine seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant on Friday in an assault that caused alarm around the...

“We are working with Toronto police to provide any assistance that we can as they continue to investigate these incidents which are harmful and completely unacceptable on or off school property,” he said.

A fourth incident was later reported Friday, according to Toronto’s Global News, at the Regal Road Junior Public School.

On Thursday, Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSCW) CEO Michael Levitt called on policy makers to take action.

“Toronto’s Jewish community continues to be targeted with antisemitism, continuing the disturbing rise in Jew-hated that was recorded in 2021 in our city and across Canada,” Levitt said. “Sadly, Toronto schools have become the epicenter of this age-old hatred.”

“Combatting antisemitism at schools,” he continued, “requires the joint efforts of school boards and educators, police, and political leaders at all levels of government to not only respond to antisemitic incidents but also creates measures that will help prevent these incidents from occurring in the first place.”

FSWC has previously implored the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) to address antisemitism within its school system after two students climbed onto a file cabinet in the classroom of a Jewish teacher and pantomimed a Nazi salute, while another said, “Heil Hitler.”

B’nai Brith Canada said Thursday that antisemitism in TDSB schools had become “systemic.”

“In addition to increasing education about the Holocaust and antisemitism in the schools’ curriculum, a broader culture shift is required within the TDSB,” the Jewish group said. “This includes zero tolerance for antisemitism among students and staff, alongside education.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.