March 6, 2022 8:55 am
Jerusalem Stabbing Attack: Two Officers Wounded, Suspect Shot Dead

The knife used in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City, March 6, 2022. Photo: Israeli Police

i24 News – Two policemen were lightly to moderately wounded on Sunday during a stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City, the Israel Police said.

The suspected attacker, 19, from East Jerusalem, was shot dead.

The attack took place at the Bab Huta Gate in the Muslim Quarter at around 4:30 am.

The suspect approached police officers stationed at the gate, pulled out a knife, and stabbed one of them, according to police. The officers responded by firing at and neutralizing the suspected terrorist.

Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman arrived at the scene of the incident and was conducting a situation assessment.

The wounded officers were evacuated for medical treatment.

A spokeswoman from Hadassah Medical Center, Hadar Elboim, said that one of the wounded officers, 32, was in the trauma unit with injuries to the lower extremity and was in a “light state and fully conscious.”

