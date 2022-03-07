Actor Henry Winkler Meets ‘Fauda’ Cast in Israel, Visits Lior Raz’s Home

Jewish American actor Henry Winkler visited the home of “Fauda” co-creator and lead actor Lior Raz and met other cast members of the popular Israeli television series during his stay in the Jewish state.

The former “Happy Days” star, who has been filming scenes in Jerusalem for the new Israeli comedy series “Chanshi,” tweeted a photo of himself with Raz on Sunday, writing in the caption that he is a “Fauda” fan “forever.”

“Fauda” co-creator Avi Issacharoff and cast member Yaakov Zada Daniel are also in the photo.

⁦@lioraz⁩ invited us to his house .. the circle is complete . ⁦@FaudaOfficial⁩ fans forever pic.twitter.com/IoP8NZ0QS6 — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) March 6, 2022

A day earlier, Winkler posted a selfie on Twitter with another “Fauda” cast member, Tsahi Halevi. The Israeli actor posted other photos he took with Winkler on his official Instagram, and said the latter’s “Happy Days” character Fonzie was “one of my idols growing up as a kid in Rome.” Halevi recalled watching every episode of the American sitcom and imitating “The Fonz.”

“I was deeply touched when as we were about to end the meeting and without any notice, he entered a store near by and bought a ball and signed it as a present for my little Adam’s first birthday,” Halevi wrote. “What a great talented humble man, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”