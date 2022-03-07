Come Off the Fence

JNS.org – When responding to global crises, states must balance the tensions that arise between their moral values and strategic interests. The recent conflict between Russia and the West has seemingly cornered Israel into a thorny dilemma between protecting its immediate interests vis-à-vis Moscow and its moral obligation to align with other democratic states that have united against President Vladimir Putin’s demolition of international norms.

From a moral and values perspective, there is no doubt which side Israel must be on. Ukrainian society, cities, schools and hospitals are under brutal attack, in plain view. The heart-rending scenes of a million and more refugees cannot but evoke shock, tears and solidarity among Israelis, as much as in the United States, Europe and many more countries around the world.

Israel’s natural place is among Western countries and with the US, especially as a country that prides itself on being a vibrant democracy based on the rule of law, human rights, freedom of speech and a free press. Even while protecting its national-security interests, as it must, Israel cannot but stand by its most important — sometimes only — ally, America.

Friends of Israel must wonder why the Jewish state has not, from the moment that the first Russian crossed into Ukraine, taken a clear and firm stance against an invader that skews Holocaust history to claim it is de-Nazifying the only other democratic state in the world headed by a Jew. Israel eventually joined in co-sponsoring the United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning Russia, but it took a week of vacillation to reach this position.

So why the hesitancy from Israel? The answer is owed to strategic national-security considerations, the primary one being the need to ensure freedom of action in Syria.