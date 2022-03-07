It’s Not Just About Aliyah

JNS.org – Last week, following a several-day journey, a 59-year old Jewish Ukrainian man reached the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. He was carrying a Ukrainian passport, a document that attested to the fact that he had been discharged from the military five years ago, and a provisional Israeli passport he had received just a few hours earlier. The man was supposed to make Aliyah to Israel, as part of a process that began several months prior, unrelated to the war that has erupted in Ukraine.

But officers at the border prevented him from crossing because of a new law in Ukraine that prevents able-bodied men from leaving. In addition, he was thrown insults for being a Jew and threatened he would be conscripted and have his vehicle stolen. In the end, the man was let go, only to return to Ukraine.

This is one of many true stories that depict, unfortunately, what many of us feared: a wave of antisemitism is rearing its head in Ukraine. In the weeks leading up to the Russian incursion, Israel called on all its citizens staying in Ukraine to return, but an estimated 6,000 Israelis are still thought to be in the besieged country, alongside hundreds of thousands of Jews. While initially it made sense to encourage everyone to return, or make Aliyah, as soon as the fighting began we should have stopped urging immigration to Israel, at least openly, for the immediate result of Aliyah encouragement is a rise in antisemitism.

According to the World Zionist Organization, no significant increase in physical antisemitic incidents has yet been reported in Ukraine and neighboring countries (such as vandalism of Jewish symbols and attacks on Jews). However, on social media one can detect an alarming trend on both sides of the border. On VK, a social network popular among Russian speakers, users blamed the war on the Jews and Israel. The fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish only fuels the spread of such conspiracies.

In addition, the classic antisemitic rhetoric of Jews controlling the global economy have also begun circulating online.