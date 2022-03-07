Syrian Army Says Israeli Airstrike Near Damascus Killed Two People

i24 News – Israel struck targets near Damascus early Monday morning, killing two people, the Syrian army said.

Syria’s air defense systems were activated against the alleged strike.

“Air defense systems were activated against the missiles and intercepted most of them,” the Syrian army said.

The strike took place at around 5 am local time, hitting several targets south of the capital and causing property damage, with explosions heard in Damascus, according to Syrian media reports.

An alleged Israeli airstrike on February 24 killed three Syrian soldiers, according to Syrian state news SANA.

That attack came a day after an alleged Israeli strike hit the largely abandoned town of Quneitra, just a few miles from the border with Israel.