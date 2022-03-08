Hebrew University Offers Emergency Aid to Ukrainian Students, Professors

JNS.org – In a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Hebrew University Student Union hoisted the Ukrainian flag on its campus on Mount Scopus.

The university and its students seek to send a message of support and encouragement to Ukraine, now in the throes of the second week of invasion by the Russian military.

University President Professor Asher Cohen said, “hoisting the Ukrainian flag on campus is an important statement. It says we at the Hebrew University are deeply troubled by the crisis unfolding in Ukraine, and send a message of support and strength to the people of Ukraine. Our heart is with the Ukrainian people.”

At the outbreak of the war, Dean Guy Harpaz reached out to students of Ukrainian origin who have been personally or whose families have been directly affected by the war in Ukraine to offer immediate financial, emotional and academic support.

Additionally, the university is offering temporary posts to Ukrainian academics and graduate students, and has also invited professors to continue their research at Hebrew University for a period of up to four months. Suitable candidates will receive monthly stipends of up to $2,800, as well as free room and board at on-campus residences.

A similar offer has been made to Ukrainian graduate students currently pursuing master’s degrees and doctoral degrees at Ukrainian institutes of higher learning. These students will be able to continue their studies and research at Hebrew University for up to four months and will receive a monthly stipend of $2,000, plus free board in the dormitories.

The school is also inviting Ukrainian citizens currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree to attend its Rothberg International School free of charge and to partake in English-language courses. This offer includes a living stipend and free board, based on available space.