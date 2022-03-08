Tuesday, March 8th | 5 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hebrew University Offers Emergency Aid to Ukrainian Students, Professors

Terrorist Stabs Two Police Officers Near Old City of Jerusalem

Ukrainians Stream Over the Borders as Evacuations From Besieged Cities Begin

US, Allies Urge Russia at UN to Allow Safe Passage of Civilians, Aid in Ukraine

University of Toronto to Withhold Thousands in Graduate Student Union Fees Over Israel Boycott

Australian Singer Nick Cave: Don’t Compare Russia’s War in Ukraine to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

‘We Have One Goal: to Stop the War’ in Ukraine, Lapid Tells Blinken

Ukrainian Ambassador Thanks Israeli PM for Peace Efforts, Criticizes Lack of Defense Aid

US Urged to Stand Firm as Russia Inserts Ukraine-Related Demands into Iran Nuclear Deal Negotiations in Vienna

Actor Henry Winkler Meets ‘Fauda’ Cast in Israel, Visits Lior Raz’s Home

March 8, 2022 9:02 am
0

Hebrew University Offers Emergency Aid to Ukrainian Students, Professors

avatar by JNS.org

The entrance to Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Mount Scopus campus. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – In a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Hebrew University Student Union hoisted the Ukrainian flag on its campus on Mount Scopus.

The university and its students seek to send a message of support and encouragement to Ukraine, now in the throes of the second week of invasion by the Russian military.

University President Professor Asher Cohen said, “hoisting the Ukrainian flag on campus is an important statement. It says we at the Hebrew University are deeply troubled by the crisis unfolding in Ukraine, and send a message of support and strength to the people of Ukraine. Our heart is with the Ukrainian people.”

At the outbreak of the war, Dean Guy Harpaz reached out to students of Ukrainian origin who have been personally or whose families have been directly affected by the war in Ukraine to offer immediate financial, emotional and academic support.

Related coverage

March 8, 2022 8:58 am
0

Terrorist Stabs Two Police Officers Near Old City of Jerusalem

JNS.org - A terrorist stabbed two officers from the Israel Police with a knife on Monday evening near the Old...

Additionally, the university is offering temporary posts to Ukrainian academics and graduate students, and has also invited professors to continue their research at Hebrew University for a period of up to four months. Suitable candidates will receive monthly stipends of up to $2,800, as well as free room and board at on-campus residences.

A similar offer has been made to Ukrainian graduate students currently pursuing master’s degrees and doctoral degrees at Ukrainian institutes of higher learning. These students will be able to continue their studies and research at Hebrew University for up to four months and will receive a monthly stipend of $2,000, plus free board in the dormitories.

The school is also inviting Ukrainian citizens currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree to attend its Rothberg International School free of charge and to partake in English-language courses. This offer includes a living stipend and free board, based on available space.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.