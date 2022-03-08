Tuesday, March 8th | 5 Adar II 5782

March 8, 2022 3:16 pm
Israeli Journalist Meets Ukrainian Soldier in Kyiv Who Is an Ardent 'Zionist,' Fan of Golda Meir

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A Ukrainian serviceman holds a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher at fighting positions outside the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

An Israeli journalist reporting from the besieged Ukrainian capital of Kyiv ran headlong into an apparently ardent, non-Jewish Zionist and fan of former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir.

Veteran reporter Ron Ben-Yishai wrote on Israel’s Ynet news outlet Tuesday that he was on the northern outskirts of Kyiv, which is the primary target of a massive Russian assault force that has thus far been held off by the Ukrainian military.

One Ukrainian lieutenant was shocked to learn Ben-Yishai was Israeli.

Lt. Alex Gorgen told the reporter, “My name is Alex, but my nickname is ‘Zion.’ Zion, like the holy mountain in Jerusalem. I am a Zionist.”

He then showed Ben-Yishai a copy of a biography of Golda Meir that he will take into combat.

“This is the pack I’m going to go into battle with,” he said. “There’s night vision equipment here, a bottle of water — and my favorite book, ‘Golda.’ I will take it even if it is the last battle.”

“I am not a Jew,” Gorgen explained. “I am a Ukrainian, I am a Ukrainian patriot, I am a Ukrainian nationalist, and I am a Zionist because I think that Ukraine is the second homeland.”

