Jewish Reality Star Bethenny Frankel Raises $35 Million for Ukrainian Refugees

Jewish reality television star Bethenny Frankel said Monday that her disaster relief group raised $25 million worth of humanitarian aid and supplies for Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing their country as its war with Russia continues, as well as $10 million in cash.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” alum told TMZ Live that donations including food and medical supplies are going to a safe location in Ukraine, which remains unnamed for security concerns. Her aid group, Bstrong, is also operating out of two large warehouses in Poland and Hungary.

The $10 million in cash will be used mostly to help relocate Ukrainian refugees. “The mission is refugees out, aid in,” she told TMZ Live. “It’s not about keeping them there and keeping them happy there because while that’s kind, we have to get them out.”

In an Instagram video on Thursday, Frankel added, “We are partnering with different apparel companies, food companies, lodging companies to be announced later, to place these people in lodging. Thousands of people in lodging and you already knew that we already partnered with travel companies for trains and planes, so it’s planes, trains, lodging, food, and clothing for refugees and aid going in.”

Frankel’s daughter also helped raise funds by selling 25 paintings that she made of Ukraine’s national flag. Frankel said on Monday that Mets owner Steven Cohen, an art collector, bought the first five of her daughter’s artwork “for an undisclosed sum.” After she announced on Instagram that those who donate $500 to BStrong will receive one of the 10 remaining paintings, the artwork sold out within 15 minutes. The mother-daughter duo are also going to Poland in a couple of weeks to check on Bstrong’s relief efforts.

Bstrong has provided disaster relief to victims in the United States and around the world since its launch in 2017. The initiative to help Ukrainians is its biggest relief effort ever, Frankel said.