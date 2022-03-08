Tuesday, March 8th | 5 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pence, Bennett Discuss Iran, Ukraine in Jerusalem

Syrian Foreign Minister Says Country ‘Can Respond Any Day’ to Israeli Airstrikes

Hebrew University Offers Emergency Aid to Ukrainian Students, Professors

Terrorist Stabs Two Police Officers Near Old City of Jerusalem

Ukrainians Stream Over the Borders as Evacuations From Besieged Cities Begin

US, Allies Urge Russia at UN to Allow Safe Passage of Civilians, Aid in Ukraine

University of Toronto to Withhold Thousands in Graduate Student Union Fees Over Israel Boycott

Australian Singer Nick Cave: Don’t Compare Russia’s War in Ukraine to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

‘We Have One Goal: to Stop the War’ in Ukraine, Lapid Tells Blinken

Ukrainian Ambassador Thanks Israeli PM for Peace Efforts, Criticizes Lack of Defense Aid

March 8, 2022 9:19 am
0

Pence, Bennett Discuss Iran, Ukraine in Jerusalem

avatar by JNS.org

Former US Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a rally, in Kinston, North Carolina, Oct. 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Jonathan Drake.

JNS.org – Former US Vice President Mike Pence met on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

The two discussed the nuclear agreement with Iran taking shape in Vienna and its implications, as well as the situation in Ukraine, according to a statement from Bennett’s office.

Pence landed in Israel on Monday for a short visit, following which he is scheduled to travel to Morocco.

In an interview with Israeli daily Israel Hayom, part of which was published on Monday, the former vice president was harshly critical of both Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Biden administration.

Related coverage

March 8, 2022 8:04 am
0

Ukrainians Stream Over the Borders as Evacuations From Besieged Cities Begin

Thousands more people fleeing fierce fighting in Ukraine streamed into central and eastern Europe on Tuesday amid renewed efforts to...

“I must tell you that as the travesty unfolds on the landscape of Ukraine, it is just unconscionable that the American administration is at the same time negotiating at the side of the Russians to restart the Iranian nuclear deal,” said Pence.

Reviving the 2015 deal would be bad even in peacetime, but “to literally be working with the Russians” despite Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “to achieve once again some deeply flawed and dangerous agreement with the ayatollahs in Iran is just utterly unacceptable.”

The United States, he said, “Should not be working with Russia to ease sanctions or in any way put Iran back among the community of nations.”

“Putin must stop or Putin must pay,” he said. “We need to focus the world’s energy on ending the Ukrainian invasion and continuing to put pressure to bear until the Russian troops are out of Ukraine.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.