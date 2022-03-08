Ukrainian President Speaks to Israeli PM About Mediation Efforts With Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday about Bennett’s efforts to act as an intermediary with Moscow after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv has voiced frustration with Israel’s refusal to provide defensive aid to Ukraine against Russia but has welcomed its role as a go-between.

“Thanked for Israel’s mediation efforts. Discussed ways to end the war and violence,” Zelensky said in a tweet.

Meeting with the US secretary of state yesterday in Latvia, Israeli Foreign minister Yair Lapid emphasized that the Jewish state is “totally committed to do everything possible to stop the war in Ukraine.”

“We have one goal: to stop the war and prevent more suffering and victims,” Lapid said.