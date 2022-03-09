Syria Lies That Israel Killed Civilians; Reuters Repeats Claim

The Israeli attack also injured six Iranian-backed militiamen. Following the attack, the victims were transported to hospitals in the capital, Damascus. [emphasis added]

According to reliable sources, two members of Iranian-backed militiamen were killed in the Israeli attack, one of whom is from the southern Syrian province of Daraa and was operating under the banner of a local Iranian-backed militia, and the other was not identified whether he is a Syrian or non-Syrian fighter.

Syria’s claim that Israel killed civilians has another angle, though. Syria has long claimed that Israel and ISIS cooperate, which would really surprise ISIS. But once in a while, they need to manufacture “proof.” So an Israeli attack on weapons warehouses outside Damascus gets transformed into an attack on a residential area, and somehow since it happened six or so hours after an ISIS attack, that’s all you need to know to prove collusion.

And how do we know that Syria is lying — and that Syria knows it is lying?

For one, here is Syria’s SANA news agency showing some of the damage . Does that look residential to you?

Secondly, they didn’t release the names of the “civilian victims.” If Israel killed civilians, their names and photos would be all over the news along with interviews with their grieving families.