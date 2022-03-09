Wednesday, March 9th | 6 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Nuclear Talks Stumble Over Unresolved Russia Demands on Ukraine

Jewish Non-Profit Launches ‘Hollywood Bureau’ for More Accurate Portrayal of Jews on Screen

French Interior Minister Dissolves Pro-Palestinian NGOs Advocating Israel’s Destruction

Russia’s Invasion Is a Wake-Up Call for Israel and the West

Remembering the Anschluss

British Lawmaker Questions Possible Hamas Financial Dealings with UK Companies

Syria Lies That Israel Killed Civilians; Reuters Repeats Claim

‘Another Jewish Community Ceases to Exist’: Ukrainian Chief Rabbi Condemns Russian Advance, Attacks on Civilians

The New York Times Is No Friend to Victims of Iranian Terror

Putin’s Troops Ravage Ukraine While His Envoy Steers Team Biden’s Talks With Iran

March 9, 2022 8:56 am
0

US Uncovers Iranian Plot to Assassinate John Bolton, Says Report

avatar by JNS.org

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton. Photo: Reuters / Joshua Roberts.

JNS.org – At least two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had planned to assassinate former National Security Advisor John Bolton, a US Justice Department official told the Washington Examiner.

The official said evidence exists to indict the Iranians. Still, the Biden administration reportedly wants to hold back so as not to jeopardize the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

The source said that because of the severe nature of the plot, the Iranians should have been immediately indicted publicly.

The plan allegedly involved seeking to recruit an assassin in the United States; as such, the secret service and FBI increased the protection of Bolton.

Related coverage

March 9, 2022 1:22 pm
0

Iran Nuclear Talks Stumble Over Unresolved Russia Demands on Ukraine

Parties trying to revive the Iran nuclear deal scrambled on Wednesday to resolve last-minute Russian demands that threaten to scupper...

According to the report, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s warning to Iran was likely a response to the plot. He had said that it was protecting its officials “serving the United States now and those who formerly served.”

The source added that prosecutors, FBI agents and others in the intelligence community involved in thwarting the plan remain upset that no indictments have yet been filed.

In addition, Bolton and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements before being briefed about classified intelligence about Iranian threats against them, the source claimed.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.