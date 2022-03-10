Thursday, March 10th | 7 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Imposes Asset Freezes on Roman Abramovich, Rosneft Boss Sechin

Israeli Energy CEO Says Europe Can’t Avoid Russian Gas in Short Term, Floats Israeli Exports

Ukraine’s President Zelensky to Address Israeli Knesset Via Zoom

Israeli Foreign Minister, Jordan’s King Discuss Jerusalem Tensions

100 Year-Old Synagogue in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv Damaged by Russian Shelling

Media Outlets Use Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine to Attack Israel

A Resource for Students Ahead of ‘Israeli Apartheid Week’

Shabbat Vayikra: The Power of Ethical Leadership

Trying to Repair Broken Hearts

The US Should Support Israel in Seeking to End Turkey-Hamas Ties

March 10, 2022 9:11 am
0

550 Bnei Menashe From India Visit Western Wall With Israel’s Chief Rabbi

avatar by JNS.org

Some 550 new immigrants from the Bnei Menashe community visited the Western Wall for the first time on March 9, 2022. Photo: Yehoshua Halevi/Courtesy of Shavei Israel.

JNS.org – Some 550 new immigrants from the Bnei Menashe community who recently immigrated to Israel and now live in the Galilee visited the Western Wall on Wednesday for the first time, together with the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lau.

The Bnei Menashe prayed for the aliyah to Israel of the 5,000 members of their community who remain in India.

Shmuel Manlun, 40, said, “it was like a dream come true. I couldn’t hold back my tears. It feels like we are part of a prophecy being fulfilled.”

The festivities at the Kotel were organized by the Jerusalem-based Shavei Israel organization, which has been promoting the aliyah of the Bnei Menashe to Israel for two decades. Attendees included Michael Freund, chairman of Shavei Israel; Sar-Shalom Jerby, director of the JNF Education Division; and Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan, head of the Religious Council in Jerusalem.

Related coverage

March 10, 2022 1:33 pm
0

Israeli Energy CEO Says Europe Can’t Avoid Russian Gas in Short Term, Floats Israeli Exports

The head of one of Israel's biggest energy companies said Thursday that Europe will be unable to forgo Russian natural...

“Seeing and touching the stones of the Western Wall was an extremely emotional experience for the Bnei Menashe. For them, it was not only a symbolic and historic event signifying a people returning to their land but also a powerful spiritual moment, unlike any they have experienced before,” said Freund.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.