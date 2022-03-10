Thursday, March 10th | 8 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russia Shows ‘Reckless Disregard’ for Ukraine Civilians, US Spy Chiefs Say

Israel’s ‘Citizenship Law’ Passes in Final Knesset Vote

Iranian Obduracy, Russian Demand for Sanctions Exemption Could Yet Derail Revived Nuclear Deal as Vienna Talks Reach Critical Moment

UK Imposes Asset Freezes on Roman Abramovich, Rosneft Boss Sechin

Israeli Energy CEO Says Europe Can’t Avoid Russian Gas in Short Term, Floats Israeli Exports

Ukraine’s President Zelensky to Address Israeli Knesset Via Zoom

Israeli Foreign Minister, Jordan’s King Discuss Jerusalem Tensions

100 Year-Old Synagogue in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv Damaged by Russian Shelling

Media Outlets Use Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine to Attack Israel

A Resource for Students Ahead of ‘Israeli Apartheid Week’

March 10, 2022 5:13 pm
0

Israel’s ‘Citizenship Law’ Passes in Final Knesset Vote

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett shake hands following the vote on the new coalition at the Knesset in Jerusalem, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

i24 News – Israel’s parliament held its final session before breaking for recess on Thursday, passing the controversial Citizenship Law, effectively banning Palestinians married to Israeli citizens from gaining citizenship or residency inside the country.

After a nine-month battle, the bill passed with 45 votes in favor and 15 against. Both the United Arab List (Ra’am) and Meretz parties opposed the law. However, the right-wing parties making up the opposition voted in favor of the bill, allowing it to pass.

The Citizenship Law was passed in 2003, during the Second Intifada, and was renewed annually until last July, when the coalition failed to gather the votes to pass it.

The bill’s sponsors explain it is necessary for security, believing that Palestinian militants may use marriage as a pretext to enter Israel.

Related coverage

March 10, 2022 6:09 pm
0

Russia Shows ‘Reckless Disregard’ for Ukraine Civilians, US Spy Chiefs Say

Russian forces are operating with "reckless disregard" for civilians as they face stronger-than-expected resistance in Ukraine, and American intelligence agencies are...

Opponents of the bill decry it as racist, a Meretz Knesset member saying to Ynet: “We will continue to fight this law, for the value of equality in Israel, and stand by the families affected by it in the Knesset and government.”

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who spearheaded the bill’s passing, took a different tone, stating, “This is a Zionist law for our national security that should not have been abandoned for narrow politics,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

She declared the passing a victory for a “Jewish and democratic state” over a “state of all its citizens,” Haaretz reported.

The bill’s final draft states the law will be valid for 12 months.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.