March 10, 2022 9:25 am
Zelensky Asks to Address Israel’s Holocaust Museum on Ukraine Crisis

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Flares burn in the empty square of Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre to mark the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions around the country April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked to address Israel’s main Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem, about Russia’s invasion of his country, during which both sides have invoked the Nazi genocide.

Yad Vashem said in a statement on Thursday it would discuss the proposal with Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel on Sunday. The Ukrainian embassy could not immediately be reached for comment.

Zelensky has sought to drum up support with video briefings of foreign audiences that have included the US Congress and the British parliament. Earlier this week, he asked to address Israel’s parliament but was told that it was about to go into recess, according to an assembly spokesman.

Russia has said it aims to “denazify” Ukraine, a claim rejected as nonsense by Kyiv and Western countries. Zelensky, who is Jewish, said Russian shelling close to Babi Yar, a Holocaust memorial in Kyiv, on March 3 suggested “history repeating (itself).”

Earlier on Thursday, Yad Vashem said it had suspended a strategic partnership with Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch who has faced sanctions abroad since the Ukraine invasion.

Yad Vashem announced last month that Abramovich’s pledged funding would strengthen its endeavors in the areas of Holocaust research and remembrance.

Britain also on Thursday froze the assets of Abramovich, who is the owner of Chelsea soccer club.

