March 11, 2022 9:17 am
House Passes Resolution Denouncing Texas Synagogue Attack, Antisemitism

A view of the US Capitol, in Washington, DC, Dec. 21, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ken Cedeno.

JNS.org – The US House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning the January terrorist attack at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

It also expresses support for the Jewish community affected by the attack; commends the actions of law enforcement and emergency responders; and reaffirms a commitment to combat hate, bigotry, antisemitism and violence against Jewish Americans.

The legislation was first introduced in the House on Jan. 20, five days after an armed assailant entered Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville on Shabbat, and held the synagogue’s leader and several congregants hostage for nearly 11 hours.

“I was proud to bring a bipartisan resolution to the floor today to show our country and the world that the House stands united in its condemnation of antisemitism, and the dangerous increase of violence against Jewish people and Jewish communities here and abroad,” said House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) in a statement released on Tuesday after the resolution was passed.

He noted that the Jan. 15 hostage situation in Colleyville “was just the latest example of that rise in antisemitism” and referenced other incidents of violence targeting Jews, such as the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue mass shooting in Pittsburgh in 2018; the deadly shooting at Chabad of Poway in 2019; and other instances of violent acts against members of the Jewish community.

“It should not have to be said that antisemitism has no place in America,” said Hoyer. “Sadly, we must say it now—and say it loudly and clearly—because there are those who need to hear it. This resolution makes clear that the House rejects antisemitism forcefully and completely. We stand determinedly against hatred and violence targeting our fellow Americans who are Jewish and those directed at Jewish communities around the world.”

