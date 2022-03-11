House Passes Resolution Denouncing Texas Synagogue Attack, Antisemitism

JNS.org – The US House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning the January terrorist attack at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

It also expresses support for the Jewish community affected by the attack; commends the actions of law enforcement and emergency responders; and reaffirms a commitment to combat hate, bigotry, antisemitism and violence against Jewish Americans.

The legislation was first introduced in the House on Jan. 20, five days after an armed assailant entered Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville on Shabbat, and held the synagogue’s leader and several congregants hostage for nearly 11 hours.

“I was proud to bring a bipartisan resolution to the floor today to show our country and the world that the House stands united in its condemnation of antisemitism, and the dangerous increase of violence against Jewish people and Jewish communities here and abroad,” said House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) in a statement released on Tuesday after the resolution was passed.

Related coverage Amnesty Official Slammed for ‘Shameless’ Claim That Israel ‘Shouldn’t Exist as a Jewish State’ Israeli and officials and Jewish leaders reacted with outrage on Friday to comments by the head of Amnesty USA arguing...

He noted that the Jan. 15 hostage situation in Colleyville “was just the latest example of that rise in antisemitism” and referenced other incidents of violence targeting Jews, such as the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue mass shooting in Pittsburgh in 2018; the deadly shooting at Chabad of Poway in 2019; and other instances of violent acts against members of the Jewish community.