Saturday, March 12th | 9 Adar II 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Saudi Arabia Executes 81 Men in One Day for Terrorism, Other Offenses

Ukraine Trusts in Israeli Mediation, Denies Bennett Advised Caving to Russia

Report: Zelensky Proposes for Israel to Host Ukraine-Russia Talks

Turkey, Armenia Hold ‘Constructive’ Talks on Mending Ties

Israel, Ukraine Deny Report Bennett Recommended Yielding to Russian Demands

Amnesty Official Slammed for ‘Shameless’ Claim That Israel ‘Shouldn’t Exist as a Jewish State’

Ukraine Says Russia Wants to Drag Belarus Into War, Warns of Invasion Plan

‘Taking a Blood Test of the City’: How Israel’s Sewage Can Fight the Next COVID-19 Wave

Jewish Groups Cheer Senate Passage of Funding for Iron Dome, US Synagogues

Babyn Yar: Re-Burying the Holocaust With Bullets

March 12, 2022 11:21 am
0

Turkey, Armenia Hold ‘Constructive’ Talks on Mending Ties

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference after meeting with his counterparts Russian Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Dmytro Kuleba, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Antalya, Turkey March 10, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he held “productive and constructive” talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on Saturday as they bid to mend ties after decades of animosity.

The two met at a diplomatic forum in Antalya on Turkey‘s southern coast. Ankara has had no diplomatic or commercial ties with Armenia since the 1990s but they held talks in January in a first attempt to restore links since a 2009 peace accord, which was never ratified.

Saturday’s meeting was the first sit-down meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers since 2009. They spoke briefly on the sidelines of an OSCE meeting in November last year.

“It was a very productive and constructive conversation,” Cavusoglu told reporters after the talks, which lasted 30 minutes. “We are making efforts for stability and peace.”

Related coverage

March 12, 2022 2:03 pm
0

Saudi Arabia Executes 81 Men in One Day for Terrorism, Other Offenses

Saudi Arabia executed 81 men including seven Yemenis and one Syrian on Saturday, the interior ministry said, in the kingdom's...

Speaking through a translator, Mirzoyan said: “We are continuing the process of normalizing relations without preconditions… We are making efforts.”

The two countries are at odds over several issues, primarily the 1.5 million people Armenia says were killed in 1915 by the Ottoman Empire, the predecessor to modern Turkey.

Armenia says the 1915 killings constitute a genocide. Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but contests the figures and denies killings were systematic or constitute genocide.

The two countries have said the January talks were “positive and constructive,” raising the prospect that ties could be restored and borders reopened.

Tensions flared during a 2020 war over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory. Turkey accused ethnic Armenian forces of occupying land belonging to Azerbaijan. Turkey has since called for a rapprochement, as it seeks greater regional influence.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.